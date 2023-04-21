Garda (30s) arrested after being caught with suspected cocaine at Dublin Airport
The garda was subsequently arrested in relation to the possession of drugs for the purpose of sale or supply.
A serving garda has been arrested after being caught with suspected cocaine at Dublin Airport.
The female officer, aged in her 30s, was arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs for the purpose of sale or supply this afternoon.
She had been due to travel on an outbound flight but was detained prior to boarding.
Sources told Independent.ie that gardaí put an operation in place after receiving information in relation to the possession of controlled drugs at the airport.
The investigation is being led by the Garda's Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) who are tasked with investigating alleged misconduct and criminality within the force.
Read more
It's understood that cocaine, with an estimated value of around €100, was recovered.
The garda was subsequently arrested in relation to the possession of drugs for the purpose of sale or supply and taken to Ballymun Garda Station.
She has since been released without charge.
One source said: “This individual was arrested as part of an intelligence led operation.
“The seized drugs will be sent for analysis as is standard procedure. The fact that this person was outbound allegedly in possession of suspected drugs makes this as even more serious matter.”
It's understood that the arrested member is attached to a garda station in the Dublin Metropolitan Region (DMR).
Gardaí confirmed details of the arrest operation this evening.
A spokesman told Independent.ie: “A female in her 30s was arrested by gardaí this afternoon, Thursday 20th April 2023, at Dublin Airport having been found in possession of a small quantity of controlled drugs (analysis pending). She was taken to Ballymun Station and later released without charge.
“The drugs will be forwarded to FSI (Forensic Science Ireland) for analysis.
“The female concerned is serving member of An Garda Síochána based in the Dublin Region.
“No further information is available at this time. Enquires are ongoing.”
Today's Headlines
TikTok and key | Money launderer used Portlaoise Prison’s e-learning network to go on TikTok
SALON ATTACK | Regency driver Jason Bonney previously convicted of ‘bloody’ assault on salon owner
Happy Again | Happy Pear twins apologise after controversial comments by podcast guest
Pram Raid | ‘Flustered’ mother-of-five forgot to pay for groceries she had on buggy, court told
Tooled Up | Dublin man who threatened gardaí with a screwdriver is jailed for six months
Charges Dismissed | Alec Baldwin’s manslaughter charges over shooting of Halyna Hutchins dropped
FLYING HIGH | Garda (30s) arrested after being caught with suspected cocaine at Dublin Airport
Coffin arrives at funeral of Paul O’Grady as hundreds line streets
frightened | Elderly residents in housing complex pleading for security gates following three brutal murders
desert storm | WATCH: Saudi lawyer wants Cristiano Ronaldo deported after accusation