Gangster Wayne Bradley issues advice to Finglas protestors as he joins anti-migrant rally

Bradley warned those attending a planned protest in his native Finglas not to bring weapons as it “will ruin what we started".

Gangland criminal Wayne Bradley called for ‘weapons’ to be left at home as he joined an anti-migrant protest that took place in Finglas last night.

Bradley, who was a close associate of slain gang boss Eamon ‘The Don’ Dunne, posted a series of messages on his Facebook account ahead of last night’s demonstration.

He warned those attending a planned protest in his native Finglas not to bring weapons as it “will ruin what we started".

“Today's protest as to be peaceful a show in numbers is all we need,” he wrote.

“The media have knowledge of it and that's what we set out to do. We can't have weapons of any kind it will ruin what we started.

“There will be women and children at this so everyone stay calm. I have a solicitor on trying to get Grame released. Thanks.”

Wayne Bradley

The reference to ‘Grame’ relates to far right activist Graham Carey who was arrested yesterday morning at his home by armed members of the Special Detective Unit (SDU).

He was held at a south Dublin Garda station where he is was questioned under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act.

It is understood that his arrest follows a lengthy investigation by SDU officers.

Carey had earlier claimed protestors were going to ‘go through’ Finglas Garda Station at an anti-immigrant protest in the Northside suburb.

Carey, who previously protested outside Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s home, has become a leading voice in the anti-asylum seeker protests which have sprung up across the city.

In the wake of rising tensions over the housing of refugees in the area, Carey had taken to social media to tell gardai that they will need “every f****** copper in the country” ahead of the protests.

Wayne Bradley was released from prison in 2016 after serving a sentence for conspiring to steal nearly €1m from a cash-in-transit van in a heist organised by Dunne.

Alongside his brother Alan ‘Fatpuss’ Bradley, Wayne and other gang members pleaded guilty to conspiring to steal cash from Chubb Ireland in November 2007 at Tesco, Celbridge, Co. Kildare.

The Bradleys were previously targeted by the Criminal Assets Bureau and were served with demands for €362,000 in unpaid taxes and penalties between them.

Alan and Wayne Bradley

On his social media account this week, Wayne Bradley also claimed that he, and others in the community. had come together to protect local women from foreign men.

Tensions had been rising in the area when false claims started circulating on social media that a local woman had been brutally gang raped by five asylum seekers early on Saturday morning.

Bradley tweeted that: “Papers doing there best to discourage me I’m standing up for my country calling names I welcome refugees running from war but no women or children are coming it’s all men unvetted and dumped into our community I’m not racist we can’t houses for are own we have no room.”

Meanwhile, associates of Hutch gang members were spotted at a separate gathering near Sherriff Street in the north inner city last night.

They joined one of a number of an anti-immigration protests across Dublin yesterday evening.

One demonstration took place outside Store Street Garda Station in Mountjoy, Dublin 1.

While hundreds of protestors congregated outside the station with signs and caused delays to the Luas Red Line service at Store Street and Busáras.

Garda public order vehicles and uniformed officers maintained a presence throughout the night.

The demonstration took place outside Store Street Garda Station in Mountjoy, Dublin 1.

Hundreds of protestors congregated outside the station with signs and caused delays to the Luas Red Line service at Store Street and Busáras.

Garda public order vehicles and uniformed officers maintained a presence throughout the night.

Gardaí are also investigating a suspected arson attack on a vacant building in nearby Sherrard Street, after it was widely circulated on social media that it was targeted as refugees were to be housed there.

However, local TD Gary Gannon said the Department of Children and Integration had no plans to accommodate refugees or asylum seekers in the building.

Gardaí were alerted to the blaze at Rawlton House, a former boys’ school on Sherrard Street, in Dublin’s inner city, around 5.40pm.

No injuries were reported although investigations into what gardai described “as suspected criminal damage by fire” are ongoing.

“Rumours had been going around that it was to be allocated to refugees, but the department itself knew nothing about it,” Deputy Gannon said. “I had previously made representations regarding the building, saying it was unsuitable to house people there.”

According RTE, permission was granted by Dublin City Council to CDK Properties Limited to develop apartments at the site in 2021.

A spokesperson for the Department of Children and Integration told RTE that the building is not contracted by the department and has not been examined for use to accommodate refugees or international protection applicants.

Gardaí have appealed to witnesses or anyone who has information relevant to the incident to contact them.

“Gardaí are investigating a suspected criminal damage by fire incident that occurred at approximately 5:40pm on Monday, January 30, 2023 at a vacant dwelling in the Sherrard Street area of Dublin 1,” gardai said.

“Local fire services quickly extinguished the fire. No injuries were reported.

“Investigations into this incident are ongoing.”

Anyone with information that can assist gardaí with this investigation are asked to contact Fitzgibbon Street Garda Station on 01 6668400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.