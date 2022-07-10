Gangster Derek ‘Bottler’ Devoy moved from Portlaoise after he’s caught with phone … again

Sources have highlighted in recent weeks an increased presence of both drugs and contraband phones inside Ireland’s only top security prison

Notorious gangster Derek ‘Bottler’ Devoy was moved out of top security Portlaoise prison for six weeks after being caught with a mobile phone behind bars for the second time in just six months.

Devoy, who sources say is considered close to jailed dissident Sean Connolly, was caught with a mobile phone on the C wing of the prison in mid-May.

He was transferred to Limerick Prison after the device was handed over to gardai before he was returned to Portlaoise last week.

The supply of drugs into the prison is allegedly controlled by senior Kinahan cartel inmates, including Peadar Keating and a dissident inmate.

The main contraband route into the prison is believed to be through the prison kitchen.

And we revealed last week how jail bosses sacked Peadar Keating from his job in the kitchen as part of a bid to limit the supply.

Described in court as a “senior member of the cartel”, Keating has assumed the mantle of leader of the Kinahan inmates on C-Block since his arrival in the prison.

He is serving an 11-year stretch after admitting in July last year to directing the activities of a criminal gang involved in the failed attempt on Hutch associate James ‘Mago’ Gately in 2017.

Such is the prevalence of drugs in the prison, there have been eight suspected overdoses in C-wing over the past number of weeks.

Derek Devoy, who is serving 15 years after almost shooting a garda while an unpinned hand grenade rolled around on a bathroom floor in his Ballymun home, was previously caught red-handed with a phone in the prison on Christmas Eve.

Sean Connolly

On that occasion, he tried to break the device as he was being searched.

The hardman later pleaded guilty to the offence of having a contraband mobile phone behind bars and said he was using it to call home after his mother had been released from hospital.

He was given a one-month sentence for the offence to run concurrently with his existing jail term – meaning he wouldn’t serve any additional time behind bars.

In 2020, Devoy was given a lengthy sentence for a series of weapons charges after gardai raided a house where he tried to stash his weapons. It came after he was seen pacing around the area with a hand-grenade and a 9mm Makarov submachine gun.

After Devoy was finally subdued and taken from the house, the Army bomb squad carried out a controlled explosion on the hand grenade.

At the time he was being targeted by a number of gangland enemies who wanted him dead. He was warned by gardai of four separate death threats and survived a hit in August of that year which resulted in a horrific double murder.

The assassin ended up killing his innocent sister Antoinette Corbally-Devoy, a 48-year-old mother of six, and his friend Clinton Shannon (30), who also had no involvement in crime.

Peadar Keating

An inquest heard later that Ms Corbally, from Balbutcher Drive, Ballymun, died as a result of gunshot wounds to the head and torso, according to State Pathologist Professor Marie Cassidy’s autopsy report.

Clinton Shannon was sitting in a car parked outside while Ms Corbally was shot in the hallway of the house.

Mr Shannon, from Lincoln Hall, Applewood in Swords died of gunshot injuries to the neck and chest according to an autopsy conducted by Professor Cassidy.

Mr Shannon was a locksmith and had no involvement in crime. Their murders have not yet been solved.