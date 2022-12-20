Gangster accused of murdering mum may be hiding in Ireland after escaping UK prison

Dean Woods – a notorious drug-runner and suspected killer – escaped prison in November and might be in Northern Ireland.

A notorious gangster accused of murdering a missing mum may be hiding out in Ireland.

British man Dean Woods (40) is the main suspect in the murder of Lisa Brown (32) who disappeared in Spain in 2015.

A member of a major drug gang, Woods was charged with “conspiracy to murder” the mum-of-one but the case was put on hold due to lack of evidence.

The criminal – who was a luxury yacht dealer on the side – is now believed to have fled to Northern Ireland after failing to return to jail from day release.

Woods is supposed to be serving a 12-year sentence over an £8 million cocaine plot.

He never returned to HMP Sudbury prison on November 19 and has been on the run ever since.

"We are continuing to make inquiries and appeal for information to find Dean Woods, who failed to return to HMP Sudbury on November 19,” a Derbyshire police spokesperson said.

"Woods has links to the Liverpool area and we are also investigating the possibility he travelled to Northern Ireland.

"We would still like to hear from anyone who has seen Woods or has any information on where he is now.”

He became the main suspect in the disappearance of Lisa Brown in the Costa Del Sol in 2015.

Alarm bells were raised when the young mum never arrived to collect her eight-year-old son from school in Guadiaro.

Woods fled but was stopped at Heathrow Airport after a European Arrest Warrant was put out in his name.

He was extradited to Spain but a lack of evidence prompted his release.

Lisa Brown’s body has never been found and Brown has always denied involvement.

"It’s like a never ending nightmare,” her sister Helen Jordan recently told the Daily Record.

"We’re feeling a bit shocked.

“Obviously we know he wasn’t in prison for Lisa but we thought that a 12 year sentence would mean he would be away for a wee while.

“Then to learn that two years down the line that he’s in an open prison and has been out on day release is absolutely shocking. Somebody has mucked up. Someone has made a big mistake."

She called the Scottish gangster “a dangerous individual” and called on members of the public to “do the right thing” if they see him.

Police describe Woods as being around 5ft 11inches tall, of medium build with short brown hair and brown eyes and speaks with a Liverpool accent.

“Anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact Derbyshire police quoting reference 884-191122,” a police spokesperson said.