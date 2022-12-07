Gangs in vicious turf wars spark series of arson and gun attacks in Co Clare

A number of arson incidents in Co. Clare this year have been attributed to different feuds between rival gangs

The arsonist got in through an unlocked door

Rival criminal gangs in vicious turf wars have sparked a series of violent incidents in Co Clare — where innocent people have been targeted in arson and gun attacks.

Shots were fired in Ennis town last Thursday evening following two unrelated arson attacks recently in separate incidents between feuding gangs.

The acts of thuggery, which also included the aggravated burglary of a house by masked men armed with weapons, has forced innocent residents to move home, according to sources.

Videos and audio messages have been circulated between rivals in a bid to intimidate and strike fear in what Sunday World sources say is a battle over who holds sway in Ennis.

One clip shows an apparent gun attack in the Cloughleigh area of the town last Wednesday, in which a loud bang is clearly heard.

A man is heard shouting as a car drives by: “Come on, come on! Drop the gun!”

As a car pulls away from the scene a man’s voice says “they’re after shooting... hang on, one second I’ll ring back.”

The video clip shows a man setting a caravan ablaze

Filming from a car that appears to be chasing the other, he shouts: “Boys! The gun is gone, stand! The gun is gone.”

Then, as a man in a grey hoodie brandishing a weapon runs up the street after the car, a loud bang is heard and the man begins to limp as he runs out of the camera shot.

With the engine revving, the chased car moves out of the street as the man in the grey hoodie runs back towards the other car and the clip ends.

Gardai confirmed on Thursday they are “making enquiries into reports of the discharging of a firearm that occurred ... in the Cloughleigh area of Ennis, Co Clare”.

“No injuries have been reported at this time,” a spokesperson said.

The gun attack is part of a separate feud to the dispute which saw at least two arson attacks.

The sinister nature of that feud has been highlighted in a number of audio messages obtained by the Sunday World,which have been sent to rival gang members.

One message in reference to the arson attacks warns that attempts at peacemaking over “the bit of arguing going on in Ennis” are not going to work.

“I swear on my dead father’s grave... there’s no peace in this argument.

“You know well what is coming out of this,” the clip says.

A Garda investigation is also underway into another incident in the town in which two masked men threatened women in a house.

“Two men, dressed in dark clothing and carrying implements, entered the home on John Paul Avenue on Saturday evening last, shortly before 8 o’clock,” a statement from the Garda Press Office read.

“They threatened the female occupants of the house, who were sitting in the sitting room at the time, and made their escape in a waiting car.

“Nothing was taken and there are no reports of any injuries.”

Sundayworld.com recently reported how a video has emerged of a hooded man setting two caravans alight in a daylight arson attack last Sunday.

The arsonist got in through an unlocked door

One man is filmed pouring petrol inside an empty caravan, believed to parked near Doora.

He appeared to light an object and then recklessly throws petrol from a container on to the naked flame as the trailer home is quickly engulfed.

The man filming tells the individual with the petrol can to “run fast” as they go towards a second caravan, which is also unlocked, and appears to have had its windows smashed.

A man lights a rag hanging from an inside door and splashes petrol on it, and begins to run away as the video clip ends.

Another clip which shows a huge blaze at a cemetery is also linked to the same feud, it has been claimed.

A number of arson incidents in the Co. Clare town this year have been attributed to different feuds between rival gangs.

These include an attack in which the windows of an empty house were smashed and fuel poured in, with the arsonist lucky to escape without setting himself on fire.