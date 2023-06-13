Gangland killer Brian Rattigan ruled out as suspect in gun murder of Gary Carey

The reason Rattigan had been a “person of interest” is because Carey had mentioned him by name after he was discovered shot

Gangland killer Brian Rattigan has been ruled out as a suspect in the gun murder of criminal Gary Carey (41), who died last August, six weeks after being shot multiple times in a hotel car park.

Rattigan (43), who arrived back to Dublin on Monday last week on a flight from Spain, agreed to meet investigating detectives from Kilmainham garda station.

They have already arrested five people, including the suspected lone gunman, in connection with Carey’s murder.

“Brian Rattigan has made a cautioned statement in relation to this matter – he was not arrested last week when he presented at the garda station by appointment,” a source said.

“At this stage, gardaí are satisfied he is not a suspect and there is no evidence whatsoever to link him to the murder.”

The reason Rattigan had been previously a “person of interest” in the murder probe is that gardaí became aware Carey had mentioned him by name after he was discovered in a serious condition in the underground car park of the Hilton Hotel in Kilmainham before being rushed to hospital on June 24 last year.

Carey died from his injuries at St James’s Hospital last August 5 and the case has been the subject of a major investigation that is now focusing on associates of Ballyfermot gang boss Derek ‘Dee Dee’ O’Driscoll.

Detectives have also identified the alleged gunman – a convicted armed robber aged in his early 30s who is from the Ballyfermot area and is currently on remand in jail awaiting trial for serious offences.

When the suspected hitman was arrested last month, he smeared himself in his own faeces in a garda station after being brought there from Mountjoy Prison.

Meanwhile, Drimnagh man Rattigan has not come to any adverse garda attention since arriving back in the country last week.

He arrived in Dublin Airport from Alicante with a male and a female relative and had a black eye.

It is understood he told officers he had been in a dispute in Spain.

He refused to confirm how long he would be staying in Ireland, only to say, “as long it takes to get the business done”.

In recent months, several high-value drug seizures linked to Rattigan’s gang have also been made.

An anti-gangland operation targeting organised crime, during which a firearm was recovered in Dublin, was also connected to the Rattigan mob. The details of the seizure cannot be outlined as there are currently charges before the courts.

Before being released in August 2021, Rattigan had been in custody since 2003 after being charged with the murder of Declan Gavin in 2001, a killing that sparked the Crumlin-Drimnagh feud that claimed 16 lives.

Rattigan was later convicted of Gavin’s murder and while serving that sentence, he was also found guilty of running a drugs operation from Portlaoise Prison.

Gardaí had seized €1m worth of heroin and linked the drugs to Rattigan. He was later jailed for 17 years.

His murder conviction was overturned in 2017 and two years later, he was sentenced to nine years’ imprisonment for manslaughter.

Meanwhile, Kilmainham gardaí are in the closing stages of the Carey murder investigation, with a number of files being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions and “an expectation of charges”, according to sources.

Last June’s fatal attack was the third time Carey had been shot at in 15 months.

A man has been charged in court in relation to one of these non-fatal shootings.