Gangland figure Ian ‘Mad Dog’ Maloney pens new book of poetry to help sick kids

‘The universe tested me and gave me a tragedy that burned everything I knew to the ground’

The notorious gangland figure Ian ‘Mad Dog’ Maloney has urged people to buy his new book of poetry that he says it will help “support sick children”.

Maloney, who had previously worked as an enforcer for ‘Fat’ Freddie Thompson, earned his nickname through a series of violent crimes that saw him rack up around 100 convictions.

But, he says he has left a life of crime behind after spending years behind bars as he believes he “needs to give something back” through his poetry.

In the author section on the jacket sleeve for ‘Wrong Doing’ it states that Maloney left school at an early age, “and after a bad experience in life he turned to crime”.

However, it adds that in the past year, “he's turned his life around and has become involved in volunteer work, as well as starting to write poetry”.

Mad Dog's book of poetry

The message adds that all profits from the sale of the book will go to the National Children's Hospital, Crumlin.

Maloney, who has dedicated the book to his “four beautiful kids” also intends to publish four more volumes in the future, “to help other needy charities”.

Last year Maloney wrote a poem about the time he woke up to find hitman Eugene Cullen dead in the prison cell they shared.

Maloney had discovered Cullen (32) was not breathing while in the Midlands Prison in September 2015.

Despite attempts to revive him by Maloney and staff, he was later pronounced dead from a suspected drugs overdose.

Cullen, from Crumlin, was close associate of Kinahan-linked mobster Fat ‘Freddie’ Thompson.

He had been sentenced to life in prison the previous year for the murder of Shay O’Byrne (27) in Tallaght, on March 13, 2009.

O’Byrne, was shot dead by a hooded gunman in front of his girlfriend Sharon Rattigan who is a sister of gang boss Brian Rattigan. Thompson and Rattigan were the leaders of rival gangs involved in the bloody Crumlin-Drimnagh feud.

Cullen was also the chief suspect in the murder of Gary Bryan (31), who was shot dead in front of his girlfriend in Walkinstown in September 2006

Maloney, who had himself earned a reputation as a violent criminal was cellmates and close friends with Cullen at the time of his death.

Maloney said at time that that it was just one of many poems he has written.

‘Mad Dog’ served a number of lengthy prison cells, including a 12-year sentence for the armed robbery of Paul Sheeran Jewellers in Dundrum Town Centre in September 2008.

While serving that sentence he was also given a prison sentence for assaulting Joey O’Brien in Charlie’s Restaurant, Dame Street, on January 4, 2009.

He previously worked as an enforcer for ‘Fat’ Freddie Thompson and was involved in the Crumlin-Drimnagh feud and other feuds in the late 2000s and early 2010s.

He was also suspected of involvement in a feud which saw a number of petrol bomb attacks and shootings in the Crumlin area

He was suspected of targeting two brothers who are close pals of UFC fighter Conor McGregor as part of the feud.

On the back cover of his new book that features an image of a man walking hand-in-hand-with four children, Mad Dog has written how the “universe tested me and gave me a tragedy that burned everything I knew to the ground”.

“Somehow I learned to hold my breath as I made my way through the smoke that lay in its wake and I kept going,” he adds. “I grew something beautiful from the ashes that were left behind.”

He then encouraged readers to, “always remember, every day may not be good but find the good in every day. “Laugh, love and live. Always follow your dreams most importantly, live your dreams.”

He has also taken to his Facebook page to promote the book where, in a series of posts he urges his followers to buy the book that costs “€12.99 for collection, and €15.00 to be posted”.

“I ask everyone especially all the parents to buy a copy and support the sick children in our lady's children hospital, they really need your help.!!,” he posted.

In another post he says that he is “over the moon with this book”, adding that his next book “will be for charity for autism kids... dedicated to my nephew fendi blú and Rosie my good pals daughter (sic).

“Then the book after that will be for charity for xia- gibbs society for another good pal of mine and will be dedicated to her daughter kaseyleigh cruise/ O'Dea then for mental health and finally one for homeless.”