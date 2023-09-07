Gangland criminal arrested over murder of Patrick ‘Pappy’ Lyons in Dublin is released

Mr Lyons, a father of two, was shot five times as he was walking along Belclare Terrace in Ballymun on February 11, 2021

Two men who were arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of Patrick ‘Pappy’ Lyons in north Dublin more than two years ago have been released from custody.

Gardai say a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

A man in his 50s who was detained in a garda station in north Dublin on Tuesday followed the arrest of a man in his 40s, who the Sunday World previously revealed, is a senior figure in gangland crime.

The suspect (40), who was previously a central figure in the mob led by slain criminal Eamon ‘The Don’ Dunne, was arrested on Monday morning.

‘Pappy’ Lyons grew up not far from where he was shot and locals previously told the Sunday World that, although he had his troubles, they were shocked to learn of his murder.

He was often seen playing football on the street with his young son, and neighbours were saddened by his death.

“He had his troubles in the past, but there’s no way you would have thought he would end up being shot dead,” said one neighbour at the time.

The shooting also became the focus of Garda Ombudsman investigation after claims a number of officers were aware of a threat but the information was not passed on.

The investigation into the murder is ongoing.

The man arrested on Monday is a well-known criminal operating in North Dublin.

The criminal, who has been involved in cash-in-transit robberies, has been embroiled in a number of gangland disputes over the years, including with his former criminal associates.

He has a previous conviction for a firearms-related offence and has served a significant jail sentence for organised criminal activity.

He is also currently suspected of being involved in the drugs trade in the Finglas and Ballymun areas.