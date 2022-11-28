Gang steals €400k in cash-in-transit raid in south Dublin
Robbery in south Dublin described as ‘highly-organised and well-planned’
Thieves are believed to have stolen around €400,000 during a cash-in-transit raid in south Dublin over the weekend.
The security van was targeted outside a shopping centre in Templeogue shortly after 6pm on Saturday.
Two men approached the security worker on the Orwell Road and threatened him before using an angle-grinder to remove a safe from the van.
The raiders then got into a silver Ford Focus saloon and fled the scene. The getaway car was later found burnt out in the Coolock area.
Gardaí said none of the security personnel were hurt during the incident
Sources described the armed robbery as “highly organised” and “well-planned”.
Gardaí in Terenure are investigating the incident and are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.
A garda spokesman said: “The car, described as a silver Ford Focus, was later discovered burnt out at Dunree Park, Coolock, Dublin 5.
“An Garda Síochána at Terenure are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
“They are particularly appealing to motorists with dash-cam and to those with video footage, from Orwell Shopping Centre/Orwell Road area at the time of the incident or with footage of the car as it left the area, to make it available to them.”
It was the second armed robbery in south Dublin on Saturday after a pharmacy was targeted in an unrelated raid that afternoon.
Shortly after 2pm, gardaí were alerted after two men brandishing screwdrivers entered a pharmacy in the Donnybrook area and threatened staff. They fled from the scene on foot after taking a sum of cash, a phone and medication from inside the store.
A spokesman said: “In a follow-up operation, detectives from the Donnybrook/Irishtown District carried out a search and arrest operation in the Clonskeagh area and arrested two men aged in their 40s. Quantities of medication were also recovered.
“Both are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at Irishtown garda station.”
