Game-changing Kinahan Cartel garda press conference gets top PR award

It was revealed at the conference how United States government had imposed sanctions on seven key members of the Kinahan organised crime group following a major international policing operation.

Gardai won the Best Public Relations Event gong at the 2023 Excellence in Public Relations awards

Gardai have expressed their delight at winning a prestigious PR award for their game-changing press conference in Dublin last year that signalled the beginning of the end of the Kinahan cartel.

The force tweeted that they were “delighted” to win Best Public Relations Event at the Awards for Excellence in Public Relations 2023.

This is for the “Garda media briefing on International Action against Kinahan Crime Gang”, they said.

The press conference staged in the Dublin City Hall saw senior members of the gardai as well as American government representatives announce a series of sanctions against the international crime gang.

Christopher Snr and his two sons, Daniel and Christopher Jnr, were all placed on an Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) list, a list of the US Treasury Department.

US Ambassador to Ireland Claire Cronin told the media briefing in Dublin’s City Hall that there was a $5 million reward for key information leading to the Kinahan gang being dismantled.

She said the crime gang are accused of a wide range of heinous crimes around that world and that countering transnational criminal gangs is an “urgent priority” for US President Joe Biden and the US government.

Speaking at the conference, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said the Kinahan crime gang were responsible for “so much destruction and death” both here and abroad.

He said that while their leadership is based in countries with no extradition treaties with Ireland, he warned them they can “run but can’t hide from justice forever”.

At the time the Garda chief added that they would be running out of money, friends, and influence.

The Commissioner also said that sports personalities and businesses should consider their involvement with the Kinahan gang.

Mr Harris told the briefing that people who deal with those sanctioned are involving themselves with a criminal network.

He said they should look at their own businesses and relationships with their fans and consider if this is something they want to be involved with.

“In terms of some individuals, prominent sporting individuals who are in some way connected with this grouping, I would say look at your sport, your fans, and think of your own reputation because this is a very serious announcement today after a large amount of work.”

The press conference followed a lengthy investigation led by gardai and involving US officials, the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA), and the EU’s law enforcement agency.

The sanctions imposed by OFAC means that all property, or interests in property, linked to the named associates and three companies within the US must be reported and blocked.

This includes a ban on US companies doing business with the designated members, their finances in American banks being frozen, and not being able to fly with US airlines. People based in the US are also banned from acting on behalf of the Kinahan Organised Crime Group.

The Awards for Excellence in Public Relations were presented at an event in the Round Room at the Mansion House, Dublin on Friday.

Celebrating 30 years in existence, the awards were hosted by the Public Relations Consultants Association Ireland (PRCA) and the Public Relations Institute of Ireland (PRII).