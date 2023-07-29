Galway farmer who killed his aunt Chrissie Treacy with teleporter appeals sentence

Michael Scott reversed over 76-year-old Chrissie Treacy with a teleporter in April 2018

Michael Scott was convicted of the manslaughter of Chrissie Treacy (inset)

A farmer who killed his aunt by reversing over her with a teleporter has appealed the severity of his six-year-jail sentence – after previously telling the Sunday World : “In my opinion …you can’t be doing time for gross negligence.”

Michael Scott, of Portumna in Co Galway, had pleaded not guilty to the murder of 76-year-old Chrissie Treacy in April 2018.

But he was found guilty of manslaughter by a jury after his trial ended in March, on the basis of gross negligence.

The prosecution case was that Scott had deliberately reversed over his aunt following a long running dispute about land.

However, Scott's defence was that her death was a tragic accident while he was reversing a teleporter across the yard outside Ms Treacy's home.

In Scott’s only public comments, made to the Sunday World after he was convicted but before he was sentenced for the manslaughter, the 59-year-old predicted he would not see jail over his aunt’s killing.

“Well, I think, unless things go very wrong, I will be coming home again,” he told us.

“You can’t be doing time for gross negligence, that’s my opinion.

Chrissie Treacy with her Jack Russell dog Bradley, which disappeared

Details of the horrific circumstances of Chrissie Treacy’s death, and allegations she had been intimidated and was living in fear of Scott prior to her death, had been detailed over the course of a lengthy trial.

The court heard allegations a toxic relationship had developed between Scott and his elderly aunt, as a result of a dispute over 140 acres of farmland they shared at Derryhiney.

The court heard evidence that Ms Treacy intended to partition her land from Scott's land and that he was angry about this.

She had begun legal proceedings and a letter outlining her intentions had been sent to Scott.

On 27 April, Scott rang a neighbour, Francis Hardiman, and told him he had hit Ms Treacy with the teleporter.

Ms Treacy was found lying face down on the concrete near her home - she had suffered multiple traumatic crush injuries.

Scott told Mr Hardiman he had not called an ambulance as he did not know you could dial 999 for an ambulance.

The court heard neighbours and friends had been concerned about Ms Treacy and about the deterioration in her relationship with Scott.

There had been incidents such as Scott refusing to take her rubbish away, her oil was turned off during very severe weather and her Jack Russell dog, Bradley, disappeared.

Michael Scott

But defence counsel Paul Greene had told the jury that no matter how unkind or monstrous Scott's behaviour was towards his aunt, that did not mean he should be convicted of murder.

Ruling the killing an act of “gross negligence,” the jury of six men and six women ultimately did not accept the prosecution’s case that Scott had deliberately knocked down Chrissie in an act of murder “out of a sense of entitlement and for revenge”.

Instead, they found the Galway farmer guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter.

When asked by this newspaper if he was sorry for causing the death of the pensioner, Scott replied: “Oh Lord God, why wouldn’t I be? My only aunt …without a doubt …”

“We are genuine people.

“What went out from day one was very, very wrong.

“It’s all very, very sad.

“People are saying horrible things and our side of the story hasn’t been heard at all.

“But I’d be afraid I’d be interfering with the barristers or solicitors by saying anything now.

“People have made me out to be a monster.

“That’s very tough … that’s very hard to listen to.”

Asked if had meant any harm to his aunt, he responded: “Oh God, not at all, not at all, I didn’t … the heartbreak.

“You have to remember there that she was the last surviving member of the family on my mother’s side.

“This has had an awful impact on our whole family but out story is not being heard.

“I was convicted of manslaughter through gross negligence … people are forgetting that.”

Sentencing Scott for the manslaughter of Chrissie last month, Ms Justice Caroline Biggs said the offence involved the driving of effectively a lethal weapon, which was far more dangerous than any car.

She said Scott had a weak right eye and she had to accept that he had been looking over his right shoulder when he hit his aunt.

The teleporter had no left mirror and the back window was dirty but these issues could have easily been remedied by Scott, she said.

She said the incident happened in Ms Treacy's own yard at her home.

While she did not come into the yard all the time, she did do so occasionally and had the expectation to be safe in her own yard, Judge Biggs said.

She said Scott did not think at all about his aunt - an elderly lady living on her own.

The judge said there was no plea of guilty by Scott and he had shown no remorse or compassion for his aunt in the immediate aftermath of hitting her with the teleporter.

She said he had lied to gardaí for his own self-preservation.

She said he had shown remorse but it was at a late stage.

She also noted he had mental health issues and limited intellectual capacity.

She sentenced him to six years in prison.

No date has yet been set for Scott’s appeal on the severity of his sentence.