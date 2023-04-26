Galway doctors ‘terrified’ after car broken into at hospital and home burgled within days

The medical community in Ballinasloe are becoming increasingly worried for their safety and are “very concerned” about the incidents of late

The healthcare community have raised concerns about their safety after a doctor’s car was broken into after finishing her shift in a Galway hospital over the weekend.

The doctor had just finished her “long shift” at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe, Co Galway shortly after 10pm on Saturday night when she returned to her car to find that her window had been smashed.

Dr Ali Raza Ansari, a paediatric doctor at the hospital and vice president of medical support group Train Us For Ireland, said that his co-workers were left spooked by the incident.

“She’s one of the doctors in A&E here and she was going home after completing her shift. When she reached the car park, she saw that the window on the driver’s side of her car was broken,” he told sundayworld.com.

“She tried to insert her key into the ignition and the whole thing was lost. Thankfully there wasn’t anything valuable in the car... I think she’s still in shock.

“We have a doctors WhatsApp group and people started posting in it. I was working on the ward that night and when I got out, I checked my car to see if it was safe. Everybody was afraid.”

Gardaí confirmed that “damage was caused to a vehicle” in the area and said detectives were looking into the incident, although no arrests have been made to date.

It’s the third incident in which a Ballinasloe-based doctor has been targeted over a period of six days.

Pensioner Thomas Walsh was arrested by gardai last week after footage emerged on social media showing a circular saw being used to cut through the front door of a property rented by Portiuncula Hospital surgeon Dr Muhammed Raheel Bethel, his wife and two young daughters.

And later in the week, A&E Registrar Dr Othman Farahat was the victim of a burglary after his home in St Michael’s Place, Ballinasloe was broken into as his wife and two young children were inside.

Dr Farahat had been celebrating Eid with some friends at home shortly after midnight on Thursday night/Friday morning when “a man with a knife entered” and stole some of his belongings.

“He was at home watching a movie upstairs with his friends and a man with a knife entered. His wife started shouting so he went downstairs, and they were terrified,” Dr Ansari told us.

“He grabbed valuables, whatever he found, and then he ran out. He took bags containing all his documents, his passport, his medical degrees and certificates but they got it back later.

“It was quite stressful for his wife. The babies were upstairs and she got a fright”.

The incident was reported to local gardaí, who arrested a man in his 30s a short time later.

He was later charged and appeared before a sitting of Castlerea District Court on Friday, 21 April.

Dr Ansari said that the medical community in Ballinasloe are becoming increasingly worried for their safety and are “very concerned” about the incidents of late.

He said that it’s unusual that all three incidents involved doctors, although noted that the victims didn’t belong to one specific nationality.

“What’s going on in this town? I’m not sure if all of these things are related or why people are specifically targeting doctors, but the situation is getting worse and worse.

“Doctors’ families are afraid; their kids are afraid. They’re afraid of what’s going on. People are afraid of staying in the town because they think it’s an unsafe environment.

“Maybe people have heard that doctors are rich and they have a lot of money so they’re easy to target. I think that’s the reason people are attacking doctors.

“There is a sense of fear and insecurity in this town. Someone has to take action and take this seriously.

“We’re thankful that the gardaí are doing something and listening to us. The people of Ireland have always stood with the doctors too,” he added.

Dr Ansari said that the hospital board have contacted the victims, while a spokesperson for the Saolta Hospital Group, which represents Portiuncula Hospital, said the incidents were a “matter for the gardai”.