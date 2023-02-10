GAA star allegedly claimed he had cancer and conned supporters out of nearly €1m

The GAA star is a respected sporting figure who is alleged to have exploited his popularity by tapping supporters and fans for cash.

One of Ireland’s biggest GAA stars is under investigation for allegedly conning people out of almost €1m for medical treatment abroad.

The GAA star is alleged to have contacted supporters and friends through sporting networks claiming he had cancer and asking for funds to avail of expensive treatment overseas.

A number of complaints were made to An Garda Siochana in recent months. Gardai spent a number of weeks assessing the complaints and have now launched a full investigation.

The Garda’s specialist fraud unit, the Garda Economic Crime Bureau, is understood to be working with local detectives on the probe.

Investigators have been told he allegedly asked for cash sums that ranged from several thousand euros to five figure sums to fund expensive treatment overseas.

The development has shocked supporters of the sporting figure who is a household name with a large fanbase.

Rumours had been circulating in recent weeks about the alleged fraud, according to one local person. However, the alleged activity is alleged to date back several months.

Local sources alleged that a number of those gave money to the sporting star on the basis that they would be paid back.

They were not repaid, and some of those people are now understood to have made formal complaints to An Garda Siochana.

Gardai are in the early stages of the investigation which is likely to involve an in-depth probe of the sporting figure’s finances.

Informed sources said the value of the alleged fraud is shy of €1m.

Gardai confirmed that officers "have commenced an investigation into an alleged fraud" but declined to make any further comment.