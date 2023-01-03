Fury as Nicola Furlong’s killer Richard Hinds appears in music video following prison release

The 29-year-old, who Japanese authorities said ‘failed to show remorse’, served 10 years in Japan for the murder of the Wexford student

Twisted killer Richard Hinds has allowed himself to be recorded in a music video in Memphis — just days after his victim’s father told the Sunday World it made ‘his blood boil’ to think of the brute back home with his family this Christmas.

The 29-year-old, who Japanese authorities said ‘failed to show remorse’, served 10 years in Fuchu Prison in Japan for the murder of Wexford student Nicola Furlong prior to his release in November.

Murdered Nicola Furlong's father, mother and sister

The video, posted online by one of his friends on December 28, shows Hinds, who sported a clean-shaven look during his trial for Nicola’s murder, had grown a beard and dreadlocks while behind bars.

In an accompanying post to the video in which Hinds can be seeing playing piano to a backing track, his pal writes: “And here he is … RICHARD HINDS … my lil bro is back and in full beast mode!!!

“Y’all turn my boy up. He ready.”

Nicola Furlong

One of Hinds’ friends then responds: “Damn bro. It’s really been a decade.”

We contacted the pal of Hinds who posted the video but he did not respond to our message.

Just days before Hinds allowed himself to be filmed for the Facebook video, Nicola’s dad Andrew had spoken of the undiminished anguish that her loss causes him each and every day.

And he told how Christmas is one of the most heart-breaking times of the year for him as Nicola’s birthday falls on December 17 and she loved spending the holidays with her family.

“No matter where she was she would have been at home now for Christmas,” he said.

“Instead it’s him who’ll be with his family this Christmas and it’s Nicola who was taken away from us forever.

Richard Hinds

Hinds was released from Fuchu Prison on November 19 after serving 10 years in prison.

He was found guilty in 2013 of strangling the 21-year-old Co Wexford woman the previous year.

Passing sentence, lead judge Masaharu Ashizawa said Hinds had showed no remorse and that his statements had “dishonoured” his victim.

Judge Ashizawa said that the Furlong family’s demand for harsher sentencing was “very understandable”.

Under Japanese law, the age at which one is considered an adult is 20. Because Hinds was 19 when he murdered Nicola, he received a lighter prison sentence than he otherwise would have.