Fury as John Gilligan ‘jokes’ about beating his ex-wife in controversial new book

‘Women’s Aid have expressed their dissatisfaction with the airing of a programme where a known perpetrator of violence towards women’

Gangster John Gilligan’s “jokes” about beating his ex-wife in a new book published on his life.

In the controversial new biography – called The Gilligan Tapes – the crime boss says of wife Geraldine Gilligan: “I think I gave her a few boxes over the years.”

"I can’t remember what it was exactly. I won’t say I ‘ve never hit her from the day I met her until the day we got separated. I apologised for hitting her, but whatever it was … my temper, such and such.”

Making a vile joke, Gilligan says: “Of course it’s never right to hit a woman. And if you’re going to kick a woman, should always take the shoes off… only messing.”

In response, domestic abuse charity Women’s Aid has called on Virgin Media to rethink continuing to air their programme on Gilligan called Confessions of a Crime Boss.

The party’s spokesperson on Equality, Mary Seery-Kearney, said she has not watched the documentary as she is “too angry that such an individual is given any platform at all”.

“This man was accused and acquitted of extremely serious crimes in circumstances where witness tampering and intimidation was alleged,” she said.

Jimmy Guerin

“He has actually been convicted of drug smuggling and while this programme is airing, has entered a plea bargain for drugs and weapons charges in Spain.”

Senator Seery-Kearney pointed out that Ms Guerin “isn’t here to tell us about the violence he allegedly perpetrated against her prior to her murder”.

“Women’s Aid have expressed their dissatisfaction with the airing of a programme where a known perpetrator of violence towards women is given a platform to trivialise such appalling actions," she said.

Mr Gilligan, who was acquitted for the murder of journalist Veronica Guerin in June 1996, said in in the first episode, in which he described his upbringing , that he was “not sorry for the things I have done”.

The Fine Gael senator called for the Oireachtas Media Committee to review the standards in place regarding complaints for documentaries like Confessions of a Crime Boss.

“The satisfaction of sensationalist morbid curiosity and voyeurism to see such individuals exhibited by some sectors of the public must be balanced against the public interest in securing a culture that supports an abhorrence against drug dealing and violence,” she said.

“We must ensure all editorial broadcasting mechanisms are governed by the highest standards and a thorough review clearly needs to happen now on foot of this skewed documentary.”