Further arrests expected in Eddie Hutch murder as probe continues

Jailed Kinahan gang member is suspect in 2016 killing in Dublin

Gardaí investigating the murder of Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch’s brother, Eddie Hutch, expect to make a number of arrests in the coming weeks, including rearrests of murder suspects.

It comes as a Kinahan cartel hitman, who was being questioned over the February 2016 murder, was released from garda custody last night and returned to Mountjoy Prison.

The investigation is now understood to be at a critical stage, with the analysis of CCTV footage and mobile phones data playing a crucial role.

Eddie Hutch (59) was murdered as part of the Hutch-Kinahan feud in his north inner city home on February 8, 2016, in a revenge attack for the Regency Hotel shooting three days earlier.

The 42-year-old convicted Kinahan gangster, from Finglas, was arrested in Mountjoy on Wednesday afternoon on suspicion of murder. He is suspected of being one of two gunmen in the attack.

A file will now be prepared for the DPP in relation to his role in the murder.

A source said: “This has been a complex investigation that has gone on for over seven years. The analysis of CCTV and mobile phones has played a huge part as well as the movements of a large number of vehicles.

“The expectation is that it is now at its concluding stages, and it is fair to say there will be more arrests and rearrests coming soon.”

The murder suspect is considered a highly dangerous criminal. He has been a suspect for a number of shootings, including attacks on criminal John Gilligan in 2013 and 2014.

However, he has rarely faced disciplinary action during his lengthy sentences for firearms and other serious offences.

Prison bosses have been forced to move him to other jails on occasion to disrupt his activities and his influence on other prisoners.

His latest stretch behind bars began in November 2019. He has been issued with a number of P-19 disciplinary forms for minor breaches, such as a row he had with another prisoner and possession of a USB stick.

On one occasion in September 2021 he was moved from high-security Portlaoise Prison to Mountjoy after his activities in the Co Laois facility were causing serious concern.

Six months earlier, he was moved to Portlaoise from Mountjoy after being linked to a plot to smuggle drugs into the Dublin jail.

A spokesman for the Irish Prison Service (IPS) said it would not comment on individual prisoners.

By 2016, the suspected killer was a key member of the Kinahan cartel and one of the first of nine people to be arrested in relation to the murder of Eddie Hutch after quickly being identified as a suspect.

He spent a number of days in custody when he was first arrested and questioned about the murder in 2016.

He is the first to be rearrested as gardaí move into the closing stages of their case against him.

A four-man hit-team, including the two gunmen, were involved in the Eddie Hutch murder, while several other people are believed to have provided logistical support to the murder gang.

Mr Hutch, a father of five and taxi driver from Poplar Row, Ballybough, was approached by two gunmen as he pulled up in his taxi outside his home.

A silver-coloured BMW 3 series vehicle, believed to have been used as the getaway car, was found abandoned a short distance away on St Patrick’s Parade in Drumcondra.

Eddie Hutch was the first of six people associated with the Hutch gang to be murdered by the Kinahan gang in 2016 in the aftermath of the Regency Hotel shooting in a gangland feud that has claimed a total of 18 lives to date since the killing of Gary Hutch in 2015.

Eddie Hutch’s younger brother, The Monk, faces judgment at the Special Criminal Court in 10 days’ time on the charge of the murder of Kinahan cartel gangster David Byrne in the Regency attack.