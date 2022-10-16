Funeral of Thomas Murphy killed in Manchester takes place in Limerick

Thomas Murphy (42), originally from Ballyagran, was found dead inside a house on Beverly Road, south Manchester on the evening of Saturday, September 24.

The funeral of a Limerick man killed in a fatal attack in Manchester last month took place earlier today.

Mr Murphy had been living in Manchester for several years but regularly travelled back to Ireland for visits.

He is survived by his parents Rose and Joe, brothers Darragh and Padraigh, daughters Darcey and Lily and their mother Sarah, as well as other relatives and friends in both Ireland and the UK.

The father-of-two reposed at O'Malley's Funeral Home in Charleville this Saturday evening ahead of his funeral Mass, which took place at St Michael's Church, Ballyagran this morning at 11am.

Following the ceremony, a burial took place at Colmanswell Cemetery.

Police in Manchester launched an investigation following Mr Murphy’s death and a 22-year-old man was subsequently arrested and charged with his murder.

Stephen Owusu, with an address on Beverly Road, appeared at Manchester Crown Court a few days after Mr Murphy’s death.

Mr Owusu was remanded in custody and will stand trial in March next year.