Funeral of Cork pensioner Matthew Healy killed in hospital attack to take place today
Mr Healy, whose death occurred just three weeks after that of his wife, Delia, was described this week as an ‘absolute gentleman’
The funeral of Matthew Healy, the 89-year-old retired farmer who died following a violent incident at the Mercy Hospital in Cork on Sunday morning, will take place today in St. Mary’s Church in Berrings.
Mr Healy, whose death occurred just three weeks after that of his wife, Delia, was described this week as an ‘absolute gentleman’ by his neighbour, Cllr Michael Looney.
“He was the first person to welcome me to Berrings when I moved here years ago,” said the Fianna Fáil elected member of Macroom and Millstreet Municipal District Council.
The incident at the Mercy University Hospital on Sunday morning has prompted calls from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation to carry out a security audit of all Irish hospitals.
“We haven’t had a security audit of our hospitals since 2016, it is time now for the HSE to complete a full audit of what measures are in place in each hospital,” said INMO General Secretary, Phil Ní Shéaghdha.
