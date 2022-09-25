Funeral details for pensioner Thomas O’Halloran stabbed to death on mobility scooter announced
Thomas O’Halloran (87) was killed in the “vicious attack” near his home in Runnymede Gardens, Greenfield in West London on August 16
A pensioner who was stabbed to death while on his mobility scooter in London last month will be laid to rest next Saturday.
Thomas O’Halloran (87) was killed in the “vicious attack” near his home in Runnymede Gardens, Greenfield in West London on August 16.
The grandfather originally hailed from Ennistymon in Co Clare but moved to London 71 years ago.
Mr O’Halloran’s funeral will take place on Saturday October 1 at 12pm at The Visitation Church, Greenford, London with burial afterwards at Greenford Park Cemetery.
A “celebration of life” function will be held later that day at the local GAA club, Tir Conaill Gaels, on Berkeley Avenue, Greenford, UB6 0NZ.
President Michael D. Higgins previously extended his condolences to Mr O'Halloran's family, paying tribute to the “generous” and “kind” man who recently busked to help raise money for Ukrainians fleeing the war.
He said: “On behalf of the people of Ireland, may I express my profound sympathy to all the members of the family of Thomas O’Halloran who died under such tragic circumstances this week, to the Irish Community in London of whom he was a part, and to all in London and Ireland who knew him.
“I can only imagine the deep shock that his family and his friends are experiencing and may I convey my heartfelt condolences to them all.
“The grief that they will be feeling, I can share. It is so difficult to understand why and how such a terrible crime could occur to someone so altruistically minded and indeed cherished in his local community in Greenford.
“May I pay tribute to that generosity and kindness that Thomas showed in his life, as well as to Thomas’s musical talent which he shared so freely, most recently in support of those impacted by the situation in Ukraine.
“I hope that Thomas' family and friends can draw strength from the legacy of kindness he leaves to the wider Irish community in Britain, of which he was a member for so long.
“Sabina joins me in renewing our deepest condolences to all of those who loved and cared for Thomas. May he rest in peace. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam lámhach.”
Lee Byer (44) was charged on August 19 with Mr O’Halloran’s murder and possessing a large knife.
Judge Lucraft set a plea hearing for November 8 with a provisional trial of up to three weeks from May 2 2023.
He remanded the defendant into custody.
