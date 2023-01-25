Funeral details for Cork OAP Matthew Healy killed in hospital attack announced

Matthew Healy (89) died after being attacked at Mercy University Hospital (MUH) in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A pensioner who was murdered in a Cork hospital over the weekend will be laid to rest on Thursday.

Mr Healy, a retired farmer from Berrings in Cork, had recently lost his wife Delia and is also predeceased by his daughter Christine, who died in a drowning incident decades ago, and siblings Mary and Thomas.

He is survived by his children Vincent, Gerard, and Claire; daughters-in-law Olga and Dolores; son-in-law Kieran; sisters Patty, Sheila, and Nora; brothers-in-law; eight grandchildren; and extended family and friends.

Mr Healy’s remains will lie in repose at Crowley’s Funeral Home, Ballincollig this evening from 6pm to 7pm.

A Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday, 26 January at midday in St Mary’s Church, Berrings which can be viewed online on mycondolences.ie.

The service will be followed by a private funeral.

A 30-year-old man appeared before Cork District Court on Tuesday morning charged with Mr Healy's murder.

Dylan Magee of Churchfield Green, Churchfield on the northside of Cork city appeared before Judge Olann Kelleher having been arrested early Sunday morning and detained for questioning at Bridewell Garda Station for questioning.

Mr Magee was charged with the murder, contrary to common law, of Matthew Healy at Room 2, St Joseph's Ward at MUH on January 22.

No bail application was made at this juncture as bail cannot be applied for at district court level when a person is charged with murder.

Mr Magee will appear before Cork District Court again by video link on January 30. He was remanded in custody pending his next court appearance by video link.

Meanwhile, MUH confirmed it was providing counselling and support services for those affected in a statement.

“MUH can confirm that gardaí are investigating a fatal incident involving a man in his late 80s at the hospital early this morning,” a spokesperson said.

“MUH management and staff are saddened and shocked at the tragic and unexpected death of an elderly patient in an incident at the hospital and express their deepest condolences to the family, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.”