Fundraising appeal for alleged Sligo stabbing victim who may lose his eye
A GoFundMe Page that has been set up for a Sligo man who suffered severe damage to his eye following an alleged incident in the city in April, has stated that the victim was “not getting the support we were hoping for”.
Anthony Burke, was stabbed in the eye at Cleveragh Road on April 9.
The page, which has been set up by Mary Goodison, with the permission of Mr Burke, states that he has suffered irreversible long-term damage through being stabbed in the eye and he has suffered obvious mental trauma as a result.
“Currently he is not getting the support we were hoping for and Anthony is in great danger of losing his eye.
“I am setting up this page so we can get Anthony the care and attention he needs.
“We feel the State has let him down once the cameras left Sligo.
“I’m asking you to help me make Anthony’s life just a little better.
“We need proper urgent, medical and trauma care for him and pleased remember he is a victim.
“I am thanking you all from Anthony in advance.
“Anthony is an extremely quiet, caring and beautiful man who just needs support to help him to have a better future while trying to deal with this.
“Thank you for your support”.
The goal of the fundraiser is to reach €5,000 and as of yesterday €4,668 had been raised.
Those who have already donated have offered words of sympathy and encouragement to Anthony.
One person wrote: “I am so sorry you ever had to experience this Anthony, I wish you healing in every way.
Another person said: “We wish you all the best Anthony and a good recovery. Take care.
Yousef Palani, (22), who is currently in custody is charged with assaulting Anthony Burke causing him serious harm at Cleveragh Road on April 9
He is also charged with the murder of Aidan Moffitt (41) at Cartron Heights, Sligo on April 10 and with the murder of Michael Snee (56) at Cityview Apartments, Sligo on April 12.
