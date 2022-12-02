Friends of man who died as he fled scene of Monaghan murder say death is ‘heart-breaking’

Kieran Hamill’s death notice which was published this afternoon said the father of two’s death was deeply regretted

Friends of a man who died after being accidentally run over shortly after fleeing the scene of the murder of a sex offender in Monaghan have described his death as “heart-breaking”.

Kieran Hamill (37) from Crossmaglen, Co. Armagh, reportedly shouted “he had it coming” as he fled the scene of the murder of convicted sex offender Christopher Mooney (60) at his home in Broomfield, near Castleblayney, yesterday morning.

Mooney died from multiple suspected knife wounds and Hamill, who is the prime suspect in carrying out the attack, was still at the scene when a relative of the victim arrived around 6.30am.

Hamill allegedly shouted “he had it coming” about Mooney before he fled the scene and made his way on foot back towards the border.

He was accidentally struck by a car as he made his way towards Ballynacarry Bridge. The occupants of the car who are understood to be from Tyrone and were on their way to work were not injured but were treated for shock.

Hamill’s death notice which was published this afternoon said the father of two’s death was deeply regretted.

The notice read: “The death has occurred of Kieran Hamill (214 Concession Rd, Crossmaglen) suddenly on the 1st December 2022. Cherished father of Zara & Esmae. Beloved son of Kevin and the late Una RIP. Dear brother of Kevin, Davina (Lawless) & Lorraine (Boylan). Brother in law of Thomas & Gerry.”

McConville Funeral Directors said funeral arrangements will be announced later.

The notice added “Deeply regretted by his heartbroken father, daughters, brother, sisters, brothers in law, Leanne, nephews, nieces, extended Hamill family, neighbours & many friends…Our Lady Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for him.

Friends of their family have posted numerous tributes online describing his death as “heart-breaking” and offering their condolences.

One friend wrote: “So heart-breaking. Sincere condolences to the Hamill family circle. Fly high with the Angels Kieran.”

Mooney was sentenced to five years in prison in 2003 after being convicted of sexual abuse of a teenage boy.

Gardaí are investigating if he was killed because of his previous sexual offending, but are also following other lines of inquiry to determine if he was targeted for a different reason.

The house had been ransacked and was covered in blood when Mooney’s relative arrived.

Mooney had previous been targeted in a vigilante-style attack linked to his offending in 2014. He was attacked by two men who broke into his home and held captive for a number of hours during the incident.

It is understood he lived a reclusive life since then.

Hamill had previously come to the attention of police forces on both sides of the Border and had been investigated for violent crime by gardaí.

He was arrested and charged with assault causing harm to a woman in Dundalk last year.

Hamill had also faced charges of affray and threatening to damage a woman’s property.

He was due to appear in court in two weeks’ time in relation to the affray charge and was due in court in February over the assault charge.

A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the Broomfield area between 5am and 6.45am on Thursday morning, particularly with mobile phone or dashcam footage, to contact Castleblayney garda station on 042 974 0668 or the garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.”

A similar appeal for information has been made to anyone who was travelling in the vicinity of the N53 Castleblayney to Dundalk Road yesterday morning to contact investigators.

Anyone with information in relation to that incident is being asked to contact Carrickmacross garda station on 042 969 0190, the Garda Confidential Line