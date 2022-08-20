Friends of criminal Gary ‘The Canary’ Carey mourn his death following June shooting

Carey, originally from nearby Islandbridge, may have been targeted after getting in a dispute with three separate gangs

Dozens of tributes have been paid to Gary Carey, the Dublin criminal known as The Canary, who died on August 5 after failing to recover from a shooting in June.

The 41-year-old, who was linked to at least one murder and involvement in a number of non-fatal gun attacks, died at St James Hospital following the shooting in Kilmainham on June 24.

His death notice on RIP.ie states that Carey of Islandbridge, Kilmainham, Dublin 8, (died) “unexpectedly, but peacefully, surrounded by his loving family in the kind care of the staff of St James’s Hospital”.

It refers to Carey as “beloved son of Noeleen, loving partner of Nicola, much loved dad of Shanice, Shauna and Brody, and loving brother of Jason and the late Darren”. “Gary will be forever loved and very sadly missed by his loving mother and her partner Mick, his partner, children, brother,” it adds.

The notice also refers to his dad Stephen and nanny Carey, nieces Abbie and Emily, nephew Dean, great niece Daisy, aunts, uncles, cousins, sister-in-law Natalie, extended family neighbours especially Alan, friends and his four legged pals Artic and Buster.”

In the condolences section people have left numerous messages of support including one that reads: “May his memory be a blessing and may he rest in eternal Paradise.”

Another adds: “Can't believe you're gone Gary. Always remember our days together.”

Another offers, “deepest sympathy to all the Carey family and relatives of Gary on his sudden death.”

One adds: “You were 1 in a million Gary I will make sure your son Brody never forgets you and your princess Nicola keeps her head high thanks for all the memories we love and miss you dearly.”

The notorious criminal was shot numerous times in the gangland shooting in June and was hit in the shoulder, arm, chest and leg by the gunman who had him under surveillance.

Witnesses reported hearing up to eight shots before Carey was discovered critically injured in the underground carpark of the Hilton Hotel in Kilmainham by staff before being rushed to hospital on June 24 last.

It is understood that he was not wearing a bullet proof vest as he usually does after working out in the hotel’s gym and was chased around the carpark by at least one gunman.

Detectives believe that a silver Audi vehicle was used in the shooting and are investigating if the gunman was waiting in it in the underground carpark prior to the shooting.

This car was later found burnt out in Blessington, Co Wicklow.

Carey, originally from nearby Islandbridge, may have been targeted after getting in a dispute with three separate gangs over his drug trafficking distribution network in the capital.

Carey has been involved in bitter drugs disputes with convicted killer Brian Rattigan who is now based in Spain as well as the west Dublin gang known as ‘The Family.’

He had been based in Spain for a number of months before returning home in the weeks before he was targeted.

His younger brother Darren Carey (20) was one of two men murdered in the gruesome ‘Canal Murders’ in 2000 carried out by a now deceased criminal who cannot be identified for legal reasons.

It was the third time Gary Carey has been shot at in the last 15 months.

Last November he was lucky to survive after being shot several times outside a house on Ballyfermot Crescent.

Carey was sitting in a car in the front drive of a house when a gunman fired nine bullets through the front windscreen.

The previous March, gardaí also received reports that he was shot at in Ballyfermot but escaped serious injury.

He only received graze injuries in that attack and drove himself to hospital. He did not make any complaint to gardaí, but detectives believe a criminal aged in his late 20s from Ballyfermot was involved in that attack.

Carey has been questioned a number of times by detectives in relation to seizures of drugs, firearms and cash.

Despite his multiple arrests as part of organised crime investigations, Carey has only served one significant prison sentence when he pleaded guilty to drug dealing at Dublin Circuit Court back in 2002 and was sentenced to 15 months in prison.

On another occasion, he was charged with assault but the charges were later dropped.