Friend of murdered Natalie McNally’s hopes newly-released photos will haunt killer

“I want that person to be haunted by Natalie’s face and the happy beautiful life she had and which she will be remembered for”

Natalie and Jayne were inseparable during their childhood.

Natalie, centre, with Jayne on their first day at school. Also pictured is Natalie’s brother Niall.

Police have released CCTV footage of a suspect seen entering the street where Natalie McNally lived on the night she was killed.

Jayne Doran, with Noel and Bernie McNally in the McNally home this morning. Jayne and Natalie McNally grew up together

A friend of Natalie McNally’s hopes these newly-released photos will haunt her killer.

The images show Natalie, who was murdered in her own home last month, as her family and friends will remember her – fun-loving and always smiling.

However, they also remind them of what they have lost at the hands of the 32 year-old’s brutal killer.

“I want that person to be haunted by Natalie’s face and the happy beautiful life she had and which she will be remembered for,” said Natalie’s lifelong friend, Jayne Doran, who has shared the precious photos with the Sunday World.

“I want him to see Natalie’s face in every shop he walks into and every time he turns on the TV.

“He should be haunted by it, because he has ended a life which was really just beginning.”

Natalie when she was a toddler.

Natalie, who was 15 weeks pregnant with a baby boy her family have named Dean, was beaten and stabbed to death at her Silverwood Green home in Lurgan, County Armagh, on December 18.

Three men have been arrested as part of the police’s investigation into her death – but no one has yet been charged.

One of the men was released unconditionally, while the two other men questioned were released on police bail.

Ms Doran said Natalie’s parents, Noel and Bernie, her three brothers and many friends are growing ever more frustrated because the man who robbed them of so much has still not been caught.

Natalie (left) and Jayne perform a magic trick.

“Natalie and her partner were so in love. They were bringing this new wee person into the world.

“Every time I bumped into her she talked about how much she loved her job.

“She just never complained and I am so angry this person is prolonging the trauma for Natalie’s family.

“How can the family even think about living a life without Natalie when they have so many unanswered questions.

“I just feel that I want to scream in the killer’s face ‘do the right thing please, it is the only decent thing you can do. Now that you have done this there is no coming back from it. All you can do is stop delaying the inevitable and come forward and give this family the opportunity to even try to come to terms with the fact that Natalie is gone’.”

Ms Doran spoke about the special friendship she shared with Natalie.

“We met when we were around four. We were neighbours and from then on we were joined at the hip,” she said.

“The McNallys had an open door policy at their house. All the kids in the street, all the cousins - they took care of all of us, minded us, fed us and had parties for us.

“I have very few childhood memories that don’t involve Natalie or her brothers or her mum and dad or just her house.

“I actually have wee drawings which I found the other day of my favourite place in the world of when I was about 11 and its drawings of Natalie’s house.

“It has played such a massive part in my life and all the kids were welcome. Noel was like our own personal clown, he was always winding us all up.

“Bernie was always cooking for dozens of children and we were never not laughing.

“There was always room at the table and I would have stayed over at Natalie’s house every single weekend, literally from when I was four.

“Their house was just a joyful and fun place to be and I think that makes this even more devastating, because we had such a magical childhood and wee baby Dean had all that ahead of him.

“Noel and Bernie and Natalie’s brothers were just going to give that child the best life and that has just been ripped away from them in such a violent way.”

Natalie McNally — © PA

Ms Doran described her friend as a “wee angel”.

“My mummy and my daddy were both dying about her and I used to joke that they would rather have had Natalie as a daughter.

“She was such a happy smiley person and that was all throughout her life.

“Even when she was diagnosed with diabetes when she was young, she took her injections as if it was no big deal, no complaints.

“In any picture she always has this big grin and she was so silly. She was always just unapologetically herself, dancing and messing about.

“Just being with her left you with a lovely warm feeling.”

Among many other interests, the two girls shared a love of animals.

“We used to rescue animals and hide them in her garage,” said Ms Doran.

“There was one time me and Natalie walked up to the vet with a dead bird we found. We just wanted to take it to the vet to get it seen to.

“Natalie had time for everyone and she always wanted to do the right thing by everybody.

“Yes, she was tiny and gentle but when it came to things she was passionate about, like women’s rights and animal rights, she was so vocal about that.

“The fact that something she stood for was how she died, in such a violent way, is hard to understand.

“I can’t comprehend anyone having issue with Natalie enough to do anything to her, let alone kill her in the way she was killed.”

Noel McNally with Natalie's dog River

The McNally family have spoken of their fear someone may be protecting Natalie’s killer.

“I feel that if we make anyone who may be protecting this person know how beautiful, inside and out, Natalie is and always will be, it has to appeal to the human inside them,” said Ms Doran.

“You might love the person that did this but think about all the people that love Natalie and have to live with this now.

“I can’t comprehend someone protecting him.

“I do believe somebody knows. You just don’t murder someone in the way that this person did so aggressively and nobody knows. He would have to be a complete loner and live alone.

“Someone must have picked up on it and are they living on their nerves just constantly waiting on the door to knock? Just put that all to a stop.”

The Crimestoppers charity is offering a £20,000 reward for information which leads to the arrest and conviction of Natalie’s killer.

Anyone with information can contact the confidential Crimestoppers line on 0800555111.

Meanwhile, a rally in memory of Natalie will be held in her home town next weekend.

The End Violence Against Women Now rally, which is being organized by National Women’s Council, will take place at Lurgan Park at 2pm on Saturday, January 28.

Natalie’s family have asked those attending to wear something pink or blue in memory of Natalie and her baby boy.