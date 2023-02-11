Fresh appeal to solve 30-year mystery of disappearance of Frank McCarthy in Co Cork
The 23-year-old was last seen by his mother on February 12, 1993
Gardai have pleaded for people to come forward with any long-held information that they may have on the disappearance of Frank McCarthy 30 years ago.
On February 12, 1993, the 23-year-old disappeared after he left his home in Mayfield Co Cork at approximately 6.30pm.
Last seen by his mother, Frank headed for a shortcut through a nearby field which led towards Mayfield Business Park, walking in the direction of Mayfield Shopping Centre.
He was wearing navy tracksuit pants, a green sweater, a wine-coloured three-quarter length jacket, and a pair white runners.
He is described as being 5' 10'' in height with dark brown hair and brown eyes.
Frank’s family and gardai are anxious to speak to any person with any information on Frank’s whereabouts or who may have information relating to his movements on the night he went missing.
“With the passage of time, there may now be people in a position to come forward to gardaí,” a statement from An Garda Siochana said.
“Any new information, not matter how insignificant it may seem, will be welcome by the investigation team and Frank’s family. This information will be treated in the strictest confidence.”
If you have any information you can contact Gardai at Mayfield Garda Station on 021 455 8510, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or make contact with any Garda Station.
