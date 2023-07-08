French prosecutors call for jail time for six Irish ‘tarmac crew’ members

The court heard the men, including five brothers and cousins along with two Latvians, swindled a number of unsuspecting property owners.

FRENCH prosecutors have demanded jail time for six Irish men accused of carrying out driveway botch jobs across western France over ten years ago.

Authorities in Le Havre recently brought the case to trial, where it was heard the men, including five brothers and cousins along with two Latvians, swindled a number of unsuspecting property owners.

They had agreed to carry out tarmac work but instead used a mix of concrete and gravel and were found to be untraceable once the fees had been paid over.

In the Pays de Caux on the English Channel coast, police had received several complaints by the end of February 2012 of a tarmacking gang doing shoddy work.

The eight accused men were due to go on trial over a two-day hearing last month, but none of them appeared at court in Le Havre

The facts against the accused gang members were put before the court in a day-long session in which it was heard how they moved about different parts of France.

Cash was paid into accounts they had opened in Le Havre or Montivilliers, according to local media reports.

As they continued to travel, accounts were closed and new ones opened, with cash being transferred to accounts in Ireland and Latvia.

The accused men are also facing money-laundering charges and other offences under commercial law such as issuing false invoices.

The case involved several hundred thousands of euro and prosecutors asked for three-year prison sentences, with two suspended, for the Irish defendants.

They also asked the judge to impose a €15,000 fine on each man and a ten-year ban from French territory.

It was also heard over the years of the investigation various defendants had been tracked down and were even detained for a number of days over the case.

Last summer an extradition request was heard in the High Court in Dublin after prosecutors in Le Havre had issued a European Arrest Warrant for Patrick Flynn (34).

The warrant stated he was to face charges of money laundering, fraud, and being a member of a criminal organisation involved in bogus tarmacking.

It was heard how Flynn and two other men were alleged to have sold new driveways “over the doorstep” to homeowners in western France.

But his customers later alleged they had been duped into agreeing to the new drives.

They also claimed the quality of the work carried out was shoddy and that they could not find the men afterwards to seek refunds or repairs.

It was also alleged the men started the work almost immediately after their customers agreed to their quote, and did not allow for a ‘cooling-off’ period required under French law.

The warrant alleged that the work carried out by Mr Flynn and two other men was of poor quality and the word “swindling” had been highlighted underneath a list of offences Mr Flynn was been accused.

Prosecutors allege the group had misinformed customers they were going to use tarmacadam for the new driveways when in fact the material used was a mixture of “gravel and concrete”.

The companies the men used to lodge customer payments were fictitious, counsel continued, and the invoices they provided did not comply with French regulations.

The maximum penalty for the offences, which were alleged to have taken place between January 2011 and January 2012, was 10 years imprisonment, the court was told.

In June last year Mr Flynn agreed to be extradited on consent according to court records.