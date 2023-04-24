Freddie Thompson’s letter read out at mum’s funeral as killer watches from prison

“I love you so much. You’re the best mother in the world. When our time comes to meet again, I will be right beside you and we can talk more then.

Hearse carrying the body of Lisa Thompson to her funeral

A letter from gangster Freddie Thompson was read out as he watched his mother’s funeral via webcam from Portlaoise prison today.

He had been refused temporary release to attend in person.

Thompson, who is serving life in prison for the murder of Daithí Douglas, had a letter he penned for his late mother Lisa read out at her funeral mass in Dublin today.

A large gathering at St Nicholas of Myra Church, in Francis Street, listened as Thompson’s letter was read out.

The crowd also turned around in unison and waved to Freddie through the webcam facility in the church.

“Hello ma, your best son here,” the letter began, to laughter from the mourning party.

“I love you so much. You’re the best mother in the world. When our time comes to meet again, I will be right beside you and we can talk more then.

“I can remember back in 1995 when Ireland were playing England at Lansdowne Road and all the fans started killing each other, it was mayhem.

"But I remember you putting your arms around me and pushing me through to get me into a stile where I was safe. Most of you in the church today will remember that game.

“From that day until the day you passed away, I always knew I'd be safe once I had you with me. From your son, Frederick. I love and miss you always,” the letter said.

Fr Joe Kennedy who celebrated the mass made several mentions to ‘Frederick’, who was watching remotely after he was refused temporary release to attend the mass.

Thompson was given life in August 2018 for the murder of shopkeeper David ‘Daithí’ Douglas.

It’s understood the gangster flew into a rage and smashed numerous items in his cell when he heard of his mother’s death.

“He wrecked the landing when he was given the news,” a source told the Sunday World.

“It was a complete rampage. He broke up a TV and toaster and smashed the landing microwave off the wall. It’s fair to say he took it very badly.”

Thompson, who was taken under armed prison escort to pay his respects to his late mother on Friday, has since been subject to official P19 disciplinary proceedings over the incident.

Mourners heard of the kind-hearted nature of Thompson’s mother, who was a lifelong trader and seller at markets and outside matches.

In a short eulogy, Freddie’s brother Richard described Lisa as “a great mother, the best in the world”.

In a tribute from her daughter Lisa Jane, Ms Thompson was remembered as a “very hard working woman”.

“Everything she did was for her family. If there was a few bob to be made, she was there.

“Lisa loved to see her grandkids and her nieces and nephews calling to the house…she also loved to see them going,” the tribute said to rapturous laughter, as her love of alone time was expressed.

“The kids would love to knock into Lisa, she would always give you a fiver or something nice, she was a kind soul. And if she liked you and loved you, she loved you with her whole heart,” her funeral mass heard.

Lisa was recently predeceased by her mother Maria, and is survived by her children William, Richard, Frederick, Lisa Jane, and Scott, along with a wide circle of family and friends.