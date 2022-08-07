Fraudster claims Catriona Carey ‘forged his signature’ and they had ‘intimate’ relationship

Our reporter talking to Maher at his home earlier this year

Catriona Carey says she had a brief romance with Patrick Maher

A convicted fraudster listed as joint secretary of Catriona Carey’s Careysfort Asset Estates has now turned on the former Irish hockey star, saying: “She’s going to blame everything on me.”

Con artist Patrick Maher (55) from Wexford was appointed joint secretary of Careysfort in the UK in December 2021, having been appointed to the same role with an Irish registered version of the company two years earlier.

The UK company now lies at the centre of an €800,000 fraud investigation after dozens of indebted property owners were scammed with promises of non-existent buy-backs on their loans.

Con man Patrick Maher says Catriona Carey forged his signature on documents

Today, in his first interview, Maher:

Claims Catriona Carey forged his signature on company documents;

Alleges his relationship with Carey, who he nicknamed ‘Miss Money Penny’, was a romantic one and not a business association;

Claims he spoke with Careysfort clients by phone for only a short period while Carey’s father was dying;

Admits he went on a five-day Caribbean cruise with Carey, paid for using client deposits, but says he brought the “spending money”;

And says he is now “fully co-operating with gardai” in their investigations.

“She’s going to blame everything on me,” Maher, who claims to be in ill health and to have suffered four strokes, told the Sunday World.

“I never seen, met, signed anything for any of these people.

“She’s trying to blame me.

“She forged my signature – but I never signed bugger all to any end.”

Maher is already well known to gardai for involvement in a variety of scams.

In January 2020, he received a two-year-suspended sentence for conning a Wexford family out of €2,500 and a €9,000 boat with promises he could help them get their home back after it went into arrears.

And he is currently awaiting sentence on four counts of obtaining monies by deception by preparing false mortgage applications, as well as a further count of conning a woman out of her car.

The Sunday World confronted him about his position as joint secretary of Careysfort Asset Management in February of this year but couldn’t identify him at the time as he had not yet pleaded to outstanding deception charges.

We later identified Maher and spoke with the victims of the boat scam after he pleaded guilty to the deception charges.

Maher contacted the Sunday World this week in the wake of our interview with Catriona Carey, alleging the 43-year-old “lies her ass off”.

“She’s going to blame everything on me.”

Asked if he was saying his name had been forged on company documents relating to both the English and Irish registered Careysfort companies, Maher responded: “Yes, yes – 100pc.”

Asked if he was saying he had no involvement with Careysfort Asset Estates or its clients, Maher again responded: “Yes.”

We then put it to Maher that we had spoken with a Careysfort client who confirmed he had spoken with her in relation to contracts on her property – even promising at one point he personally had put her contract in the post.

“I had an involvement with some of them,” he said, “because she [Carey] gave me her phone in September last year to deal with these people while her father was dying.

“She asked me to deal with them while she was looking after her dying father.”

Asked if it was his claim his only involvement with Careysfort came when Catriona Carey’s father was dying, Maher responded: “Yes.”

“I was involved with Catriona Carey since February 2019 in a very intimate relationship.”

Asked if he had ever taken money from clients of Careysfort, “I never received any money from clients of Careysfort.

“I know Catriona Carey did receive cash. I had no access or ways to her bank account at all.

“She had the only full and total access to that.”

Asked if he had told one client that he had posted her contract in relation to her property, Maher said: “I can’t remember every conversation, but I never said I posted them.

“Why would I post a contract?”

Put to him he had already admitted taking over Catriona Carey’s phone and dealing with clients while her father was ill, Maher responded: “No, she gave me her other phone because at the time my own phone was cut off because I hadn’t paid the bill.

“She gave me that phone and asked me, if I had the time, would I answer clients.

“She gave out that number to clients. I didn’t ring them.

“I never met or sent anything to these clients. I never signed a contract with them, or anything.”

Asked if he is going to co-operate with gardai investigating the scam, Maher responded: “Yes, 100pc.”

Asked what he was going to tell investigators, he responded: “The truth. I’ve nothing to hide. I’m a man that’s had four strokes. I can barely walk, as you saw the day you were at my house.”

We also asked Maher whether he went on a trip to Florida with Catriona Carey that she paid for using client deposits.

“I was on a trip to Miami with her,” he said. “I can’t remember what year it was, a five-day cruise from Miami to the Caribbean.

“That’s the only trip I was ever on with her and I brought my own money. She paid for the trip, yeah, and I brought the spending money.

“That’s the trip to Miami – the one for 20-odd thousand or whatever it was. But she’d also booked a trip to the Olympics, so that’s how the amount is mixed up.

“But she paid for the trip. I brought the spending money.”

Asked to explain how he is going to co-operate with gardai, Maher responded: “I’m already co-operating with the gardai.”

Maher refused to elaborate on this, saying: “That’s between me and the gardai.

“That’s not for public knowledge. I’ve told the gardai all the truth.”

Asked why he had possession of so many documents and bank records relating to Careysfort if he had no legitimate link to the company, Maher responded: “Because, how would I put it, my legal team and the gardai wanted to see what happened and any information we obtained was by me via Catriona Carey.”

We put Maher’s claims to Catriona Carey this week and she denied that Maher’s signature was forged on company documents.

“I did not,” she said. “They were done through an online system. I have his power of attorney to do that when he was sick, to make any alterations. It’s with the guards so absolutely, categorically no.

“I did not sign him on any company documents – he was a willing and a massive participant in this company.”

Asked about Maher’s claim that their relationship had been a romantic one, she said: “At the very, very beginning, I thought he was a nice person but after that I only kept in contact to get the work done.”