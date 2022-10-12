Fourth man arrested in connection with Tommy Dooley cemetery killing in Tralee

It is understood that the man, who is aged in his 30s, was arrested in County Cork this afternoon

A fourth man has been arrested today in connection with the killing of Thomas 'Tommy' Dooley at a funeral in Tralee last week.

Mr Dooley (43) died after he was attacked at Rath cemetery in Tralee, following a funeral, on the morning of Wednesday, October 5.

His wife was also seriously injured in the attack.

It is understood that the man, who is aged in his 30s, was arrested in County Cork this afternoon.

He has been taken to Tralee Garda Station for questioning and is being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

On Wednesday morning at Tralee District Court two men previously charged with the murder of Thomas Dooley were remanded in continuing custody.

Mr Dooley’s younger brother, Patrick Dooley (35), with an address at 33 Arbutus Grove, Killarney and his cousin and namesake, Thomas Dooley (41), of Bay 10, Halting Site, Carrigrohane Road, Cork have both been charged with Tommy Dooley’s murder.

At Tralee District Court Judge David Waters adjourned the case until October 26 when the pair will appear before the court again via video link as was the case on Wednesday morning.

A third man, who was arrested in Tralee on Monday in connection with the killing, has been released without charge and a file is to be prepared for the DPP in relation to his case.