Four teens arrested over assault filmed on smartphone in Killarney, Co Kerry
Four teenage boys have been arrested in relation to a “disturbance” that took place in Co. Kerry almost three weeks ago.
The incident took place on Saturday, 21 May, shortly after 8.30pm on New Street, Chapel Lane in Killarney when a group of youths knocked a young man to the ground.
Video footage being circulated online showed the victim being kicked in the head while lying on the pavement, attempting to curl into a protective ball
Up to six youths were recorded attacking the prone youth who was lying on the ground and desperately trying to shield his head and face.
Various different clips of the attack have been posted online - though the faces of none of the attackers are visible.
It is believed the footage was taken primarily by one smartphone.
There were no reports of any injuries, and no arrests were made at the scene.
Gardaí say that an investigation into all of the circumstances surrounding the assault is ongoing.
Seven teenagers have been arrested in relation to the incident in total. All of those arrested have since been released without charge.
However, gardaí expect to make further arrests in due course.
A garda spokesperson said: “An Garda Síochána are aware of a video circulating on social media and continue to investigate all the circumstances of this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station (064) 667 1160.
“Enquiries are continuing and investigating Gardaí have indicated that further arrests in the case are likely.”
