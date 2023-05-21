Four teenage boys arrested as part of Carlow and Kildare car theft probe

Gardaí in the Naas District conducted an operation targeting people suspected of being involved in vehicle theft yesterday evening, Saturday 20 May.

Four teenagers have been arrested as part of a garda crackdown on stolen cars in Kildare and Carlow.

Gardaí in the Naas District conducted an operation targeting people suspected of being involved in vehicle theft yesterday evening, Saturday May 20.

One car, which was recently reported as stolen, was spotted on the M7 and a managed containment operation was put in place from gardaí in Carlow.

The vehicle was located a short time later on the N80.

Two teenage boys (both youths) were arrested and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at a Garda station in Carlow.

Meanwhile a second vehicle, which was also reported as stolen recently, was spotted travelling in the Newbridge area and failed to stop for gardaí. It was found abandoned a short distance away.

Two male teenagers (one of whom is a youth) were arrested in the vicinity and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a garda station in Kildare.

All four are still in custody.

The two stolen vehicles were recovered by investigating gardaí and are subject to a technical examination.

Investigations are ongoing.

