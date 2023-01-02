Four more arrests made after night of violence in Killarney Direct Provision centre

Hotel Killarney is home to 400 direct provision applicants alone with a further 400 in other longer established direct provision accommodation

Gardaí have made four further arrests in their investigation into a violent incident in a hotel turned direct provision centre in Killarney on Sunday night.

Two men remain in custody in Killarney Garda Station following their arrest at the hotel during the disorder in which four other men were hospitalised .

The men are believed to be suffering from knife wounds and other injuries. Several emergency vehicles attended.

The Mayor of Killarney has called for action from Minister for Integration Roderic O’Gorman after a number of people were stabbed at a Direct Provision centre in Co Kerry last night.

Speaking on RTÉ News at One, Killarney Mayor Niall Kelleher said that the “shocking” incident has angered locals.

“People of Killarney are justifiably angry and concerned in relation to the reports we've heard last night. I have every faith in An Garda Síochána to deal with the matter.”