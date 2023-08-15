Four men arrested following violent melee caught on camera at Limerick petrol station

The four – aged in their 40s, 30s, 20s, and one in his late teens – are currently detained at Garda stations across Limerick

A screenshot from the video recording of the incident

Four men have been arrested in Limerick by armed gardai following a shocking outbreak of violence at a petrol station on the Ballysimon Road that had been captured on video.

Gardaí from Henry Street Crime Unit, supported by the Regional Armed Support Unit and the Divisional Search Team arrested the four men in a search operation at a number of residences on Childers Road on Monday.

The four – aged in their 40s, 30s, 20s, and one in his late teens – are currently detained at Garda stations across Limerick under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

A number of items were also seized during the search operation, a Garda spokesperson said.

It follows an investigation into the violent disorder incident at a Limerick City petrol station on the outskirts of the city on the Monday of the August Bank Holiday (August 7).

Footage of the incident showed a wild melee breaking out at the Circle K fuel station on the Ballysimon Road that Monday afternoon.

As one video begins, a man in black is seen about to throw what appears to be an axe at a black car as an innocent bystander fills her car at a petrol pump.

The car reverses sharply before accelerating towards the man, almost crushing him against the pump.

He is then seen limping back into view of the camera.

Another wider view of the incident shows the same car reversing at speed around the station and crashing up onto flower beds as several men including the one with the axe throw implements at it.

As the violent encounter escalates other customers including one woman are seen fleeing from the scene. Other vehicles can be seen pulling away from the premises.

Gardaí confirmed at the time that they were investigating reports of a “violent disorder incident” that occurred on Monday, August 7 in Limerick city.

“The incident occurred shortly before 3.30pm at a premises on the Ballysimon Road,” gardai said.

“It's reported a number of males were involved in an altercation.

“An investigation is continuing at Henry Street Garda station.”

Gardaí added that they are appealing for any witnesses to this incident or for anyone with any information to contact Henry Street Garda station on 061 212400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.