Four hospitalised after car ‘driven at speed at a group of people’ in Galway

A large number of people were involved in the incident, being shared widely on social media.

A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí in Galway are investigating a serious public order incident that occurred on the Headford Road in Galway yesterday evening, Sunday 10th September 2023 at approximately 6.10pm.

“A large number of people were involved in an altercation in a car park on the Headford Road. Two men were assaulted and are currently receiving treatment at University Hospital Galway for non-life threatening injuries.

“During the course of the incident, a vehicle was driven at speed at a group of people. A man and woman are receiving treatment at University Hospital Galway for their injuries, which are understood to be non-life threatening.

“Gardaí have seized a number of weapons which are understood to have been used during the course of the incident. Two vehicles have also been seized for a technical examination.”

Investigations are ongoing.