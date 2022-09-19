Four arrested in connection with the murder of Lee Slattery in Limerick in 2010
Lee Slattery’s body was discovered in Delmege House estate near Moyross, Limerick, on May 31, 2010.
Four people have been arrested in connection with the murder of Lee Slattery, who died 12 years ago.
Gardaí in Limerick today arrested two women, aged in their 20s and 40s, and a man in his 30s under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act, 1939.
A second man aged in his 20s was also arrested and detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.
All four are currently being held at Garda Stations in the Limerick and Clare Garda Divisions.
He was 24 years old at the time.
A garda spokesperson said the murder of Mr Slattery remains the subject of a live and active investigation.
They added: “Gardaí continue to appeal to anyone with information to contact them at the incident room in Mayorstone Garda Station on 061 456 980, the Garda Confidential line 1800 666 111, or at any Garda station.
“The investigation is ongoing and further updates will follow.”
