Four arrested as drugs worth combined €350k seized in Finglas and Carlow raids

Suspected cannabis herb, amphetamines and ecstasy tablets were seized as part of Operation Tara

A teenager was one of two people arrested last night after cannabis herb worth €106,000 was seized in Finglas by gardai.

The drugs were seized following a search on a home in North Dublin by garda as part of Operation Tara.

During the raid, 5.3kg of suspected cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €106,800 was seized at the home in Finglas, Dublin 11.

Two males, aged in their teens and 20s, were arrested by Gardaí and taken to Finglas Garda Station where they were detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

The male teenager was released pending a referral to the Garda Youth Diversion Programme.

The man, aged in his 20s, has since been charged in relation to this incident and is due to appear before Blanchardstown District Court later today..

The joint-agency operation was conducted by Gardaí attached to the Blanchardstown District Drugs Unit along with Gardaí from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and personnel from the Revenue Customs service.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, two people have been arrested after gardai seized drugs worth €241,000 following raids in Carlow.

Gardaí from Kilkenny and Carlow Divisional Drugs Unit and the Carlow District Detective Unit conducted the search of a residence under warrant at approximately 3.30pm yesterday.

During the course of the search, suspected cannabis herb worth €23,000, €20,000 of suspected amphetamines and suspected ecstasy tablets to the value of €1,500 were all discovered.

Follow-up searches were also conducted at a premises in Carlow town and during the course of this search, €120,000 of suspected cannabis herb and €77,000 of suspected amphetamines were also seized.

The total value of drugs seized is estimated at €241,500. All drugs are now subject to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland (FSI).

A male (40s) and a female (30s) were arrested as part of this investigation.

They are both currently detained in Carlow Garda Station.