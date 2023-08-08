Former UDA terror chief avoids jail after serious ‘12-year-old boy’ sex conviction

The ex-UDA commander and now convicted sex beast was snared in Scotland when cops caught him red-handed

A former top loyalist terror chief was convicted in court this week of serious child sex charges, the Sunday World has learned.

But Gary ‘Smickers’ Smith – a one-time leading member of Johnny ‘Mad Dog’ Adair’s notorious ‘C Coy’ murder machine – escaped jail by the skin of his teeth.

The ex-UDA commander and now convicted sex beast was snared in Scotland when cops caught him red-handed sending online messages to people who he believed were children.

Smith was convinced he was communicating with a 12-year-old boy. And he was in the process of grooming him for sex when police pounced on the 59-year-old loyalist.

The one-time loyalist heavy from Belfast’s Shankill Road, had bombarded his target with lewd pictures and messages.

But all the time he was talking to undercover cops who were running a sting operation aimed at catching dangerous paedophiles.

However, Sheriff Alister Watson stopped short of sending Smith to jail when he appeared before Kilmarnock Sheriff Court this week.

Smith was given three years’ supervision and placed on the Sex Offenders Register after admitting two contraventions of the Sexual Offences Act.

He had committed the offences in his home in Kilmarnock, Ayrshire, between September and October 2021.

Gary ‘Smickers’ Smith, left, with Johnny Adair at Drumcree

Smith was scooped when paedo-hunting police raided his home and seized a range of electronic devices.

A defence lawyer told the court that Smith put away 24 bottles of beer and snorted three grammes of cocaine most evenings and he was heavily intoxicated when he committed the offences.

But solicitor Gillian Swanney also told the judge: “Mr Smith is genuinely ashamed of his conduct and he has acknowledged these are serious offences.”

Sheriff Alister Watson told the father of two daughters: “I had considered sending you to prison, but will step back as the public protection would be better served with you monitored in the community.”

And he ordered Smith to undertake a drugs and alcohol awareness course and to complete a sex offenders’ programme.

He has also been banned from owning electronic devices, unless under strict conditions. And he’s been told not to have unsupervised contact with children under 16.

Smith also admitted a further charge of breaching bail conditions by contacting or attempting to contact his former partner.

Gary ‘Smickers’ Smith once ran a pet shop in the Shankill area. He fled his native Belfast for Scotland after he and other members of the UDA were exiled following a murderous feud with the UVF.

Man-mountain Smith came to public prominence when he appeared alongside Johnny Adair supporting a mass loyalist protest at Drumcree after Portadown Orangemen were banned from marching down the mainly Catholic Garvaghy Road.

Both were wearing T-shirts bearing the slogan: ‘Simply The Best – Their Only Crime Was Loyalty’.

Smith’s career as a leading loyalist gunman came to an end in 1994 when he and other ‘C Coy’ men were intercepted during a UFF operation to kill two top IRA men in the Riverdale area of west Belfast.

The following year he was sent down for 16 years when he was convicted of conspiracy to murder and the illegal possession of weapons. But he was released in 2000 under the terms of the Good Friday Agreement.

In August of the same year, a balaclava-wearing Smith was one of a number of loyalist gunmen who appeared on stage firing an AK47 rifle in the air during ‘A Day of ‘Loyalist Culture’ organised by Johnny Adair.

Last night Adair said: “I’ve not heard from Smickers for years. The last I heard, he was living in Kilmarnock.”