Former Defence Forces and IS member Lisa Smith locked up with Ireland’s most notorious women

Smith (40) was found guilty in May of being a member of Islamic State

LISA Smith is locked up in the Dochas Centre with some of Ireland’s most notorious female prisoners as she serves her sentence for membership of terror organisation Islamic State.

The former Defence Forces member was on suicide watch, which is standard for all new prisoners, in the Dublin prison last night as she began a 15 month sentence handed down by the Special Criminal Court on Friday.

Smith (40) was found guilty in May of being a member of the group between 28 October 2015 and 1 December 2019.

The court found her not guilty of financing terrorism by sending money to a man for the benefit the terrorist group.

She told the Sunday World before the sentencing that she would "try and get a suspended sentence" but the Special Criminal Court ruled that her crime warranted a custodial sentence.

She is also likely to launch an appeal.

“I have to try and get a suspended sentence and then I'm going to try and appeal it,” she told the Sunday World earlier this year.

"Then, after my appeal I'm going to make a big interview and I'm going to talk."

She is now locked up with notorious female prisoner including convicted killers.

They include Tanya Doyle who is serving life for murder after she stabbed her husband more than 60 times at their home in Tallaght, Dublin in September 2009.

Lisa Smith

Doyle and her husband Paul Byrne married in in 2001.They separated years later but Doyle would come back to the family home to stay from time to time.

At 6.53pm on the night of the killing, emergency services received a 999 call from Mr Byrne begging for help, saying “My wife is stabbing me.”

Gardai who spoke to Ms Doyle at the scene reported that she told them: “He got what was coming to him. I meant to kill him, I meant to f**king kill him.”

When asked if she meant to stab him so many times she said: “I did because I wasn’t going to be done for attempted murder, I wanted a fresh start with decent money, he wouldn’t sign over the house.”

The trial heard Ms Doyle had told gardai she owed 70,000 euro to a number of financial institutions and some of the money had been spent on cosmetic surgery and dental veneers.

She showed no remorse after the murder.

Another inmate at the prison is Sabrina Cummins from Ringsend in Dublin who murdered a "mentally challenged" 63-year-old man who was subjected to what her murder trial heard was a "protracted torturing and killing".

Cummins and her brother Kenneth called to Thomas Horan’s home on the morning of her murder to rob him.

Prosecutor Remy Farrell told the trial: "They decided to rob him and decided to kill him."

Mr Farrell said Mr Horan was "severely beaten," had a rope placed around his neck, a bag placed over his head, and that there was an "attempt to poison him" with cleaning fluids.

He said Mr Horan’s death was caused by head, neck and chest injuries, "very significant and substantial injuries you might associate with a savage beating."

Another new neighbour for Smith is Cork woman Rita O’Driscoll who was convicted last year of the murder of her former husband after she stabbed him 28 times in a row at her brother-in-law's home.

O’Driscoll, from Bridge Street, Bandon, Co Cork killed Timothy 'Timmy' Foley (44) at Dan Corkery Place, Macroom, Co Cork on October 8 2018.

She insisted she acted in self-defence but her brother-in-law, Jason Foley, told the trial he saw Timmy's ex-wife standing over his brother with a blood-covered knife as Timmy gasped: “She has me goosed.”

The deceased's niece also told the trial the defendant had made threats against her uncle.

"(She) threatened to kill him — ‘I am going to come down and kill you’, ‘I am going to pour petrol over you and set you on fire.' I just thought it was general Rita and that she wasn't going to follow up with the threats," she said.

Catherine O'Connor – who had a swastika tattoo on her face – is also serving life in the Dochas Centre for murdering two men in the space of 24 hours in west Cork in 2011.

O’Connor and her boyfriend Ciprian Grozavu burtally murdered he ex-boyfriend John Forrester (42) in a Bandon flat complex on November 12, 2011.

The three had been drinking together and a row is believed to have started after Mr Forrester expressed his love for O’Connor.

Grozavu strangled Mr Forrester with a strip of clothing while O'Connor repeatedly stabbed him with a broken Manchester United mug.

His blood-stained body was later tied, wrapped in an old rug and dumped into the river which flows in front of the flats complex.

The following day Jonathan Duke went to the flat complex and after spending time with O'Connor and Grozavu, saw the blood-stained flat where the Englishman had died.

O'Connor later exposed herself to him and, when Duke passed a remark on her nakedness, she warned him: "If you are not careful you will be next."

The couple then killed Mr Duke because he became aware that they had killed Mr Forrester. They strangled him to death and dumped his body in the river.

Another innate at the Dochas is Regina Keogh who is serving life for her part in the murder of Gareth Hutch who was shot dead as part of the Hutch-Kinahan feud in Dublin’s north inner city in 2018.

Keogh, was found guilty of murdering Mr Hutch by colluding with her gunman brother.

She was sentenced to life in prison in 2018 by the non-jury court, which found she had colluded with Jonathan Keogh to cause serious injury to Mr Hutch.