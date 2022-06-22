Footage shows gang ramming vehicle on M50 amid escalating violence in Clare feud

In a sinister message one man wrote: “I’ll make one thing clear if we knew you was on the boat at any stage you wouldn’t leave it with ur life”.

IN the latest video in which rival Co Clare based gangs are seen targeting each other a vehicle is shown being rammed on the M50 in Dublin.

The occupants of both vehicles are believed to have arrived on a ferry into Dublin just before the incident took place.

The driver of one vehicle is first seen brandishing a knife at the car driver and passenger who had pulled alongside and made threatening gestures.

The car then gets behind the flat-bed van and deliberately rams into the back of it twice with the impact shown on camera as it shudders.

Luckily, the targeted vehicle is heavier and its driver is able to maintain control.

In a series of threatening messages posted on social media one side claims another individual had hidden on the ferry while the others tried to hunt him down.

He then, it is claimed, re-appears on the motorway after disembarking the ship, leading to the ramming incident.

In a sinister message one man wrote: “I’ll make one thing clear if we knew you was on the boat at any stage you wouldn’t leave it with ur life”.

“You’ll never get the Dublin boat again and that’s a promise”.

In a separate clip a man claiming to be the driver of the bigger vehicle shows off a Stanley and thretanes to cut the taunting rivals.

He laughs off their attempt to run him off the road.

It is the latest in a series of violent feud related incidents between gangs with strong ties to Ennis in Co Ckare.

The Sunday World revealed last week how a gang smashed windows of a house and then set it alight after pouring petrol in.