SHOCKING VIDEO | 

Footage shows a woman being punched to ground in Belfast city centre

The PSNI said the reported assault took place in the Patterson’s Place area of the city shortly after 2am and said a man was arrested before later being released on police bail.

Video show a woman being punched to ground in Belfast City Centre

Sathishaa Mohan and Christopher Leebody

Police are investigating a reported assault in Belfast city centre on Saturday morning after footage was shared on social media which appears to show a woman being punched to the ground.

The PSNI said the reported assault took place in the Patterson’s Place area of the city shortly after 2am and said a man was arrested before later being released on police bail.

"One man, aged in his late teens, was arrested and subsequently de-arrested, before being released on bail pending further enquiries,” they added.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 282 of 24/6/23.”


Today's Headlines

More Irish Crime

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

WatchMore Videos