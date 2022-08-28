Fleeing driver dragged garda who tried to stop car along road in Kildare
A garda has received head and body injuries after the driver of a car he had stopped in Co Kildare fled the scene in the vehicle, carrying him a distance before he fell to the ground.
The incident or endangerment happened late on Friday night when gardaí from the Leixlip District stopped a car on the R403 close to the Barberstown Roundabout in Straffan, County Kildare at approximately 11:45pm.
“Gardaí were in the process of seizing the vehicle under the Road Traffic Act when the driver of the offending car fled the scene. A member of An Garda Síochána attempting to stop the car was carried on the vehicle for a distance before falling,” said a garda spokesman.
“The male Garda member was taken to Naas General Hospital for treatment of head and upper body injuries. He has since been released from hospital to recover at home.
“Gardaí subsequently located the vehicle after it was involved in a single vehicle collision in Straffan Village.
“A man in his 20s was arrested on the morning of Saturday August 27 in connection with this incident following a search of the area by a number of Garda units and he is currently being detained at Leixlip Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984,” he added.
Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.
Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling in the Straffan/Barberstown Cross areas and the Straffan Village area between 11:40pm and 12:15am are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Leixlip Garda Station on 01 6667800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
