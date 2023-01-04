Five teens arrested after stinger device deployed in early morning cross-border pursuit
The teenagers failed to stop for both Gardai and PSNI officers as they drove back and forth across the border
Five teenagers, including a 16-year-old driver, have been arrested after the car they were travelling in failed to stop for Garda and crossed the border into Northern Ireland.
The vehicle failed to stop in Donegal before making its way towards Omagh during the early hours of Wednesday morning.
The white Toyota Aqua failed to stop for An Garda Síochána in the Lifford Bridge area at around 12.10am.
It failed to stop again for PSNI officers as it headed towards Newtownstewart.
A stinger device was deployed on Beltany Road in Omagh where the young driver was arrested on suspicion of several driving offences.
They include aggravated vehicle taking causing damage to the vehicle, driving when unfit through drink or drugs, dangerous driving, going equipped for theft, and driving without a licence.
Four passengers, aged between 15 and 18-years-old, were arrested on suspicion of offences including going equipped for theft.
All five teenagers remain in custody.
PSNI Inspector Kyle Rowntree said: "These arrests are as a result of good work of local officers in Strabane and Tactical Support Group colleagues.
"As enquiries continue, and as we liaise with An Garda Síochána, we're appealing to anyone who captured dash cam footage of a white Toyota Aqua, from around midnight, being driven between Lifford Bridge and Beltany Road in Omagh to call 101 and quote reference number 13 of 04/01/23."
