Five more men ‘likely’ to face charges over the murder of Keane Mulready Woods (17)

One of the suspects is a close associate of feud murder victim Richie Carberry (39), who was Lawlor’s brother-in-law

A total of five men are still likely to face charges in relation to the murder of Keane Mulready Woods, the Sunday World can reveal.

“There is a high degree of confidence that these individuals will face serious charges as part of this investigation,” a senior source said last night.

A file has been sent to the DPP in relation to a 26-year-old Drogheda man who is suspected of playing a key role in the “logistics and mechanics” of the shocking murder. He is one of 13 people who have been arrested about the gruesome crime.

“This individual has been largely under the radar in terms of criminality but is believed to have been centrally involved in what happened when Keane was murdered. A decision from the DPP is expected soon,” a senior source said.

Meanwhile gardai have recommended charges including murder for some of the four north Dublin criminals who were arrested in May, 2021, in relation to the shocking murder.

All four were released without charge after being questioned for a number days at garda stations in the north inner city Dublin and a detailed file on their involvement in Keane’s murder was submitted to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) a number of months ago.

The four men aged between their 20s and 50s could potentially face a number of other charges even if the DPP decides that there is not enough evidence to charge any of them with murder.

Keane Mulready-Woods — © PA

A senior source told the Sunday World that gardai are “hopeful” that there is enough evidence to at least charge all of the men with assisting an organised crime gang under anti-gangland legislation.

All are suspected of being involved in the disposing of the tragic teenager’s body parts at two locations in Dublin.

While some are suspected of sourcing vehicles and giving other “very significant logical assistance” to the chief suspect – slain gangland hitman Robbie Lawlor who was himself shot dead three months after the 17-year-old was butchered in a house in Drogheda.

“In relation to the Dublin aspect of this investigation, it has always been investigated as a joint enterprise with those directly involved in the murder. The belief is that there is strong case here and the DPP is expected to come back with a decision shortly,” a senior source explained.

This strand of the massive investigation has been led by detectives based at Mountjoy and Coolock Garda stations who worked closely with their colleagues in Drogheda.

One of the suspects is a very close associate of feud murder victim Richie Carberry (39) who was a brother-in-law of gangland killer Robbie Lawlor.

He was shot dead in November 2019 outside his Co Meath home in a murder that was directly linked to the Drogheda dispute – the second murder of four in the deadly feud and a homicide that some of the drug trafficker’s associates blamed Keane Mulready Woods for having some involvement in.

It is understood that gardai have never found solid proof of this and the murder remains unsolved.

Two of Richie Carberry’s close associates who were arrested as part of the investigation are a father-and-son from the Kilbarrack area and the DPP is also considering the case against them. The younger man was arrested in prison where he was on remand for an assault at the time.

The fourth criminal is a known associate of Robbie Lawlor and he is from capital’s north inner city.

All are suspected of helping dispose of Keane’s body parts at two locations in Dublin.

Investigators suspect that the men had access to at least one car in the days before the grim discoveries were made and believe that some of them may have driven to Drogheda to dump some of the remains.

Partial remains, including his limbs, were found in a bag in Moatview Gardens, Coolock, on January 13, 2020.

Gardaí believe the gang involved in the murder had planned to deliver the dismembered body parts to a criminal in the area who had been in a bitter dispute with Robbie Lawlor.

Two days later his head and hands were found in the boot of a burnt-out car at Trinity Terrace near Ballybough in Dublin.

Keane’s torso was discovered during a search of wasteground at Rathmullen Park in Drogheda on March 11, 2011.

It comes as Paul Crosby (27) received a 10-year sentence, while Gerard Cruise (49) was given seven years by the Special Criminal Court this week for their roles in the gruesome crime. They each had six months suspended.

Yesterday’s sentencing hearing of Crosby and Cruise, both from Rathmullan Park, Drogheda, Co Louth, came after they pleaded guilty to facilitating the murder between January 11 and 13, 2020.

Passing sentence, Mr Justice Tony Hunt said that after the “heinous and appalling” murder, the victim’s remains were treated in a “disgraceful and inhuman way”.