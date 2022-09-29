Five kids rescued from van and driver arrested after alleged garda car ramming in Cork
Two Gardaí had to receive treatment for non-life threatening injuries after the incident which was brought to an end near Mahon in Cork.
Three Garda patrol cars were rammed and the armed Regional Support Unit had to be deployed to stop a van which contained five children being driven erratically by a man on a busy motorway.
None of the children were reported to have been injured in the prolonged bid to get the van to stop.
The alarm was raised by a member of the public who reported the van as being driven in a very bizarre manner on the Dublin-Cork motorway just outside Fermoy in north Cork.
Gardaí intercepted the vehicle but were shocked to realise the van contained a number of children.
Despite repeatedly signalling to the adult male driver to pull over and stop the van, the vehicle continued towards Cork city.
Near Mahon, three Garda patrol cars were rammed and damaged by the van.
Concerned Gardaí sought the assistance of the armed Regional Support Unit amid fears for the safety of the children and the public.
Gardaí eventually managed to halt the vehicle in the Carr's Hill area.
The man was arrested at the scene shortly after 10pm.
He was taken to the Bridewell Garda Station where he is being questioned.
All of the children were given precautionary medical examinations but none were found to be injured.
Two Gardaí were treated for minor injuries as a result of their vehicles being rammed in Mahon.
Both were treated at Cork University Hospital (CUH).
The children involved are being reunited with family members.
A garda spokesperson said: “All members involved are receiving support from their colleagues and local Garda Management and the wider organisational supports of the Peer Support Service, Chief Medical Officer and 24hour counselling service have been provided if required.
“Anyone with any information in relation to this incident or video footage is asked to contact Anglesea Garda Station on (021) 452 2000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”
