Five charged in Dublin as part of criminal damage crackdown

Three teenagers and two men in their 20s have been charged after gardaí searched a string of houses in Dublin over the weekend.

The searches were carried out as part of an ongoing operation targeting criminal activity in Cherry Orchard, Dublin 10 on Saturday, August 20.

The aim of this operation was to disrupt, detect and prevent recurring criminal activities in the area such as stealing multi-purpose vehicles, criminal damage, dangerous driving, and public disorder.

Gardaí attached to Ballyfermot Garda Station searched a number of residences in Cherry Orchard with support from the Armed Support Unit, Air Support Unit, and members from Clondalkin and Rathcoole Garda Stations.

During the searches, five males were arrested and detained at different South Dublin Garda Stations.

Three of the arrested males were juvenile teens and two were in their 20s.

All five were charged for a variety of offences and appeared before a special sitting of the Criminal Court of Justice on Saturday, 20th August 2022.

Investigations are ongoing.