Five attackers of Navan schoolboy claimed their ‘victim had burned a Bible’

Sources close to teen’s family say bullies’ claims are without any basis

A still from the video of the assault on the 14-year-old boy in Navan

Five boys who were arrested over the assault on a 14-year-old schoolboy in Navan last month have claimed to gardaí that the attack stemmed from an allegation that the youth had previously burned a Bible.

But a source close to the family of their 14-year-old victim said there was “no evidence whatsoever” he burned a Bible — and that the “false rumour” was being used as an “excuse and justification” by his attackers.

It is also understood the attack on the boy — which was posed online and then went viral three weeks ago — had followed an earlier attempted assault on the boy weeks earlier.

At this time, a rumour had been circulating that the victim had burned a Bible and that this act had been recorded and uploaded to social media.

However, there is no evidence such a video exists.

The source linked to the family said the 14-year-old had already been the victim of “homophobic slurs” in the weeks before he was viciously attacked on May 15.

“The motivation for the attack was homophobic. They are trying to justify it by this false rumour that he burned a Bible. That never happened,” the source said.

“They tried to jump him and beat him up a couple of weeks before this attack.”

The Sunday Independent understands the five arrested teens, some of whom are from religious backgrounds, have claimed to gardaí that homophobia was not their motivation, but they had been left angered by the accusation of Bible burning.

“There has been a religious element raised in the course of this investigation,” said a security source.

Five boys were arrested on May 19 and were released without charge after being questioned by members of An Garda Síochána.

The May 15 attack was filmed and posted online, and it ended up making international headlines.

​Most of the boys who were arrested are expected to avoid a criminal charge and instead be given a caution under the Juvenile Diversion Programme.

However one of the five is understood to have already come to the attention of gardaí over shoplifting, meaning he could have face a court date instead.

The online video of the assault shows the 14-year-old boy walking out of school grounds and being pursued by a group of students.

One student punches the boy in the head, which emboldens others to attack him from behind.

The boy tries to get away to safety but he falls to the ground. Once he is down, the boy is repeatedly kicked, punched and stamped on by up to five other students as he tries to crawl to safety.

The incident is being investigated as an alleged hate crime.

Following the incident, Leo Varadkar condemned the attack and contacted the victim.

“I had a chance to speak with the young man and his mother over a video call yesterday, just to express my solidarity and support,” the Taoiseach said on May 19.

“They were happy that the gardaí had engaged with them, and the school too.”

He urged members of the public to refrain from distributing the video of the incident, and added that a new Online Safety Commissioner and a media commission — Coimisiún na Meán, the successor to the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland — are being set up to regulate social media and online media.