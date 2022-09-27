Five arrested as part of probe into death of Dylan McCarthy in Co Kildare

The Limerick man was 29 when he died following the assault last August.

Five men have been arrested by gardaí in connection with the assault of Dylan McCarthy in Monasterevin, Co. Kildare last month.

The Limerick man was celebrating the birth of his sister’s baby with family and friends at a pub on August 20.

It is believed a fight broke out between groups leaving the pub shortly after midnight.

It is alleged that Mr McCarthy was beaten to the ground and assaulted in what Garda sources said was a sustained attack by several men.

Dylan (29) was found unresponsive at the scene and passed away at Tallaght Hospital on Monday August 22.

His father, Eamonn, was also assaulted at the pub at Dublin Road and received significant facial injuries.

Today, Garda arrested five men as part of the ongoing investigation “into the incident of serious assault in Monasterevin, Co. Kildare on August 21.”

“The men, all aged in their 20s are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at multiple Garda Stations in Co. Kildare,” Gardaí said.

Tributes poured in from Dylan’s local community following his death.

An active member of Kilmallock GAA, the club announced his death “with the heaviest of hearts,” saying he “was a huge addition to any team and a real team player always.”

Local priest Fr Chris O’Donnell said the McCarthy family “are the quietest, nicest people” who are going through “every family’s nightmare.”

"They were just good, honest people in the wrong place at the wrong time and now we are left with this awful sense of the tragic nature of life and violence and repercussions.”

"It is a perpetual mystery that bad things can happen good people,” Fr O’Donnell said.

The mourners who attended the funeral of the 29 year-old heard he was a “treasure” to his family, who had carried out his wishes by donating his organs after his death.

The funeral heard the organs were received by four people in need of life-saving transplant surgeries.

Gardaí say the investigations into the serious assault are ongoing.