Five arrested as cannabis worth €348k seized in north Dublin and Louth
The drugs were found in three separate searches and raids
Five people have been arrested after gardaí seized cannabis worth €348,000 in Dublin and Louth on Monday.
The seizure came after members of the Ballymun Drugs Unit stopped two vans in Swords yesterday and found cannabis worth €110,000, along with electronic devices and drug-related paraphernalia.
The three occupants of the vans, two men in their 30s and one in his 40s, were arrested and taken to Ballymun Garda Station.
A follow-up search was conducted at a house in Finglas and cannabis worth €38,000 was seized there while a man and woman, both aged in their 30s, were arrested and brought to Blanchardstown Garda Station.
A further search was carried out at an apartment in Dundalk, Co Louth, where cannabis worth €200,000 was seized.
The five arrested were detained under the Criminal Justice Act, 1996, and remain in garda custody in Ballymun and Blanchardstown Garda Stations.
The operation was led by the Ballymun divisional drugs unit assisted by the Ballymun street crime unit, detective unit and regular units.
Assistant Commissioner Angela Willis, Dublin Metropolitan Region said: "Tackling the supply of drugs to communities will continue to be a priority for Divisional Drug Units and all members of An Garda Síochána, working in partnership with local communities to keep people safe.
"This seizure of a substantial amount of illicit drugs along with paraphernalia utilised to facilitate its distribution is significant in that regard.”
All of the drugs seized are subject to analysis. The investigation is ongoing and further updates will follow.
