First images of women charged with covering up Katie Simpson murder

These are the first images of two of the four women accused of covering up the murder of Armagh equestrienne Katie Simpson three years ago.

And it has emerged one of them carried the 21-year-old’s coffin at her funeral in August 2020.

Jonathan Creswell, with an address which cannot be published, is charged with murdering Katie on August 3, 2020, having allegedly become enraged with jealousy on discovering she’d spent the night with a male friend.

It is now further alleged he raped Katie at some point from August 2 to 3, 2020.

Previously, Derry Magistrates Court heard four female associates of Creswell were being joined to the case for allegedly covering up in the aftermath of Katie’s death.

Court papers now show 22-year-old Rose De Montmorency Wright, of Craigantlet Road, Newtownards, Co Down, is accused of withholding information between October 9, 2020 and October 13, 2021 by knowing Creswell had committed assault.

She lived with Creswell, his partner (Katie’s elder sister) and their children at the time of Katie’s death, later moving to England where she would be arrested and brought back to Northern Ireland for questioning.

De Montmorency was part of the final group of four who carried Katie’s coffin to her grave in the small country churchyard of St Vindic’s in Tynan, Co Armagh.

The second woman is Jill Robinson, a 41-year-old from Blackfort Road, Omagh, Co Tyrone, who was the first to be arrested over the alleged cover-up.

She’s accused of perverting the course of justice by taking Creswell’s clothes on August 3, 2020 and washing them in an external launderette.

Another woman, who is also accused of perverting the course of justice and withholding information, has been granted an interim reporting restriction having claimed to be at risk of self-harm if publicly named.

Her lawyers are in the process of obtaining evidence by way of a psychiatric report.

Creswell claimed having rescued Katie from hanging, he placed her – unresponsive and dressed only in a polo shirt and underwear – into her own car before driving to meet an ambulance, as opposed to waiting for it to arrive at the scene.

Medical staff were concerned by Katie’s presentation as an alleged hanging victim, given the lack of ligature marks.

There were, however, multiple injuries including extensive bruising to her lower right leg, inner thigh, both hands and intimate bleeding.

Creswell was “vague in detail”, claiming Katie had fallen from a horse the previous day before being trampled.

A treating consultant would later state he had “never encountered someone putting a person into a car, unconscious and not breathing”.

Katie passed away just under a week later in hospital.

A post-mortem found injuries on her arms and legs were “consistent to being struck with a rod-type implement”.

Suspect: Jonathan Creswell

Police believe Creswell “controlled and coerced Katie since she was nine or ten,” first encountering her when he began what was to become a long-term relationship with her eldest sister.

On Wednesday the case was scheduled to be returned for trial at Derry Magistrates Court after significant delays which brought numerous warnings by District Judge Barney McElhome.

However, lawyers for the women – who all work in the equestrian industry – expressed concerns as they had only received case papers the previous week and required time to study these in-depth.

Judge McElhome agreed to list the committal for all accused on May 24.