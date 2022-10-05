Today's Headlines
'execution' | Sean Fox murder: Family members watched as gunmen shot victim dead in hail of bullets
Not a Fan | Pat Spillane’s wife Rosarii doesn’t attend GAA games anymore after ‘scary’ incident
armed thug | Finglas machete attacker is still at large and could strike again, warns victim
'brave and courageous' | Family pay tribute to Irishman (23) killed fighting for Ukrainian forces
Rained in | Weather Ireland: Met Éireann forecasts another wet day with thundery showers
Fined | Dublin men caught with car full of stolen shaving paraphernalia ‘not criminal masterminds’
Abuse probe | Derry man accused of sexual misconduct while coaching women’s football team in US
Shocking murder | Texan woman who cut baby from her pregnant friend’s womb faces death penalty
Black to basics | Fans tell Coronas frontman Danny O’Reilly they like his band but love mum Mary Black
gunned down | Keith Branigan inquest rules Louth man (29) died of multiple gunshot wounds